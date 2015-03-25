Machinist’s Calipers

Ep 3: Laying out the curve of the bowl In this episode, Dave shows how he lays out the outside curve using a compass, and how he cheats things a little when the wood doesn't totally cooperate

Dovetail Saws: The Cream of the Crop Great dovetail saws are easier to find these days than they used to be, but sometimes that makes a buyer’s choice harder. We pick seven of the best and explain what sets them apart, from ease of start to tracking, ergonomics, and speed.

How to make your own chisel for delicate detail work Even the smallest chisel you can buy is sometimes too big for inlay and stringing, so make your own, using jeweler’s files for the blades.