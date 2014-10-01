 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Chisel Tricks for Hand-Cut Joinery

A period furniture master demonstrates the right way to use your chisel

By Philip C. Lowe Oct 01, 2014

Ed Pirnik and Gary Junken

Period furniture maker Philip C. Lowe is more apt to reach for the sharp bench chisel that’s always nearby, as opposed to the modern machinery that requires setup and adjustment when fine-tuning joinery. An uncomplicated, yet wonderfully versatile tool, the standard bench chisel is capable of both rough and refined work. It’s fast and efficient, and makes quick work of traditional joinery when in the hands of a skilled craftsman.

In this short video, Lowe demonstrates a variety of chisel techniques by fine-tuning a tenon and mortising for a hinge.

Article Comments

  1. user-6537206 March 16th

    Great and simple video. It helped a lot. I liked it better when Philip threw the machine in the trash. Hehehe

