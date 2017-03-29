 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Shopmade Cutting Gauge

Build your own and get better joints from the start, with cleaner, more accurate layout lines

By Bob Van Dyke #261–May/June 2017 Issue
Article Image
One of the best tools for a precise layout line—and as a result, accurate joinery—is a cutting gauge. This shopmade version has a single-bevel knife for a blade, a large and comfortable fence, and a round beam that locks securely and doesn’t move during use.

You must be a member to access this story.

Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-6255427 June 14th

    Cant watch the video from the e-magazine. Can't watch it from the pdf. Damn...

  2. bbernsee April 4th

    Love the design. Any downsides in making the cutting edge out of an old planer blade instead of spending $30+ for the Hock tool?

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

rollie-vaccuum-pump

A closer look at Rollie's budget vacuum pump

How to clamp and press on a woodworker’s budget

Featured Projects & Plans

011262062-real

Hudson Valley Chest of Drawers

Tasteful moldings and turned feet add quiet style to a sturdy dovetailed case

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives
  • 011261028

    A shooting board for case miters

    Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection

  • ep11-wp

    Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers

    In this video, Matt takes some of the lessons learned in episodes 3 & 4 and builds on them to demonstrate the North Bennet Street method for the half-blind, or half-lapped, dovetails on the toolbox drawers.

  • ep10-wp

    Ep 10: Drawer Layout

    In this episode, Matt begins on the drawers, fitting the fronts and laying out for the half-blind and through-dovetails.

  • 9b-wp

    Ep 9b: The Web Frame Dadoes

    In this video, Matt tackles the first part of the drawer partition, the dado, using only hand tools.

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Hand Tools

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial