Shopmade Cutting Gauge

A shooting board for case miters Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection

Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers In this video, Matt takes some of the lessons learned in episodes 3 & 4 and builds on them to demonstrate the North Bennet Street method for the half-blind, or half-lapped, dovetails on the toolbox drawers.

Ep 10: Drawer Layout In this episode, Matt begins on the drawers, fitting the fronts and laying out for the half-blind and through-dovetails.