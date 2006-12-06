 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Using a Japanese Pull Saw

An alternative to the western dovetail saw, the lesser-known pull saw is versatile and produces a thinner kerf

By Gary Rogowski #188–Tools & Shops 2007 Issue

Matt Berger and Michael Dobsevage

Most woodworkers are familiar with the western-style dovetail saw, but less is known about the Japanese alternative, also known as a dozuki. Used for similar tasks, the dozuki is designed to cut on the pull stroke rather than the push stroke on western saws. In this video, Fine Woodworking contributing editor Gary Rogowski demonstrates how to use the dozuki, and illustrates some of the benefits they have over their western counterparts, including a thin replaceable blade. For more on pull saws, including information on the various tooth patterns (crosscut, Ikeda crosscut, rip, and modified rip), follow the link below to read our companion tool test of 15 dozuki saws from a variety of manufacturers.

Article Comments

  1. Lew_Mc November 10th

    Fine Woodworking needs to buy you the correct saw for the video demonstration. Just saying. $40-50.

