Taming Tough Grain with a Bevel-Up Plane
See how Bob Van Dyke uses a 45º blade in his low-angle bevel-up planes to tame highly figured wood and to break hard edges without worrying about grain direction
Low-angle bevel-up planes usually have a bedding angle of around 12° and a blade honed to 25°. This combination gives you an angle of attack of 37°.
For planing tough woods like tiger maple and quartersawn oak, Bob turns to a blade that he has honed to 45°, which in turn gives him an angle of attack to the wood of 57°. While it may make the plane harder to push through the cut, Bob has found that he rarely gets tearout with such a high angled blade in his low-angle jack.
Bob also has a similar blade honed for his low-angle block plane that he keeps handy for putting a slight chamfer on any hard edges that otherwise would be too sharp to leave on a piece.
Recently in a podcast Mike brought up the idea of never regrinding the the primary bevel to the higher angle. Eventually the microbevel will become the primary bevel. His argument was that if you regrind the bevel it would be more work to get back to the original angle should you ever want to.
Great tip especially for curly maple.
So, you're not re-grinding the primary bevel to 45 degrees? How much of a micro bevel do you have? 1/16"? 1/32" Something different?