Taming Tough Grain with a Bevel-Up Plane

Video by Gary Junken, edited by Jeff Roos, produced by Ben Strano

Low-angle bevel-up planes usually have a bedding angle of around 12° and a blade honed to 25°. This combination gives you an angle of attack of 37°.

For planing tough woods like tiger maple and quartersawn oak, Bob turns to a blade that he has honed to 45°, which in turn gives him an angle of attack to the wood of 57°. While it may make the plane harder to push through the cut, Bob has found that he rarely gets tearout with such a high angled blade in his low-angle jack.

Bob also has a similar blade honed for his low-angle block plane that he keeps handy for putting a slight chamfer on any hard edges that otherwise would be too sharp to leave on a piece.

More on Fine Woodworking:

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.