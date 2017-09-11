 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Video

Taming Tough Grain with a Bevel-Up Plane

See how Bob Van Dyke uses a 45º blade in his low-angle bevel-up planes to tame highly figured wood and to break hard edges without worrying about grain direction

By Bob Van Dyke Sep 11, 2017

Video by Gary Junken, edited by Jeff Roos, produced by Ben Strano

Low-angle bevel-up planes usually have a bedding angle of around 12° and a blade honed to 25°. This combination gives you an angle of attack of 37°.

For planing tough woods like tiger maple and quartersawn oak, Bob turns to a blade that he has honed to 45°, which in turn gives him an angle of attack to the wood of 57°. While it may make the plane harder to push through the cut, Bob has found that he rarely gets tearout with such a high angled blade in his low-angle jack.

Bob also has a similar blade honed for his low-angle block plane that he keeps handy for putting a slight chamfer on any hard edges that otherwise would be too sharp to leave on a piece.

More on Fine Woodworking:

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater BenStrano September 12th

    Recently in a podcast Mike brought up the idea of never regrinding the the primary bevel to the higher angle. Eventually the microbevel will become the primary bevel. His argument was that if you regrind the bevel it would be more work to get back to the original angle should you ever want to.

  2. User avater Grantman September 12th

    Great tip especially for curly maple.

    So, you're not re-grinding the primary bevel to 45 degrees? How much of a micro bevel do you have? 1/16"? 1/32" Something different?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

FW360: Tremont Nail Factory - Mansfield, Mass.

Take a look around (literally) the last factory producing cut nails in the United States.

Featured Projects & Plans

Turn a Lidded Canister

With a few basic turning tools, you can create beautiful storage for the kitchen

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

  • Handwork: Make a coopering plane

    Clark Kellogg shows how he made his version, which is based on James Krenov’s classic bench plane design

  • A shooting board for case miters

    Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection

  • Shopmade Cutting Gauge

    Build your own and get better joints from the start, with cleaner, more accurate layout lines

  • Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers

    In this video, Matt takes some of the lessons learned in episodes 3 & 4 and builds on them to demonstrate the North Bennet Street method for the half-blind, or half-lapped, dovetails on the toolbox drawers.

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Hand Tools

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial