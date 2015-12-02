 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Splash Color on Wood

Bright pigments bring energy and excitement to furniture

By Scott McGlasson #252–Jan/Feb 2016 Issue
A background as a painter paved the way Scott McGlasson to incorporate bright colors in his furniture. His tables and stools make bold use of pigment and he achieves his look with a variety of finishes, including lacquer, dyes, and stains. Take a look at his pieces and it may inspire you to make use of color in your next project.

  1. Jim-S May 26th

    I just re-read this article and was again impressed with the range of colors that Scott achieves. It reminded me that the dyes can get expensive to achieve those vivid colors. I wanted to pass on that I recently had a good experience ordering TransTint online. I found what I think is a small mom and pop type operation in Maryland called Veneer Supplies - they are selling TransTint for $16.75/2 oz bottle - I got 4 bottles with $7 in shipping - still well below $20-$21+ I've been paying over the counter at Woodcraft or ordering from the big guys on-line. I was very happy with the personalized service. The guy I corresponded with is Joe Gorleski - very helpful.

Shaker Sewing Stand

Blending two Shaker traditions—furniture and sewing—this small stand has a central post, three dovetailed spider legs, a rectangular top, and two underhung drawers that open from either side

Cedar Garden Bench

Quick-to-make, casual seating designed to beat back the elements

