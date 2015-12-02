Splash Color on Wood

Sign in or become a member to access this story

A background as a painter paved the way Scott McGlasson to incorporate bright colors in his furniture. His tables and stools make bold use of pigment and he achieves his look with a variety of finishes, including lacquer, dyes, and stains. Take a look at his pieces and it may inspire you to make use of color in your next project.