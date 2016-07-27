 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
How-To

Can the Can(ned) Shellac

By Michael Pekovich #256–Sep/Oct 2016 Issue

Produced and shot by Ben Strano, Edited by Jeff Roos

Canned shellac is convenient, but if you want more control over your finish you’ll need to mix your own. In this video, executive art director Mike Pekovich shows you how easy it is to make a batch of shellac from flakes.

Produced and shot by Ben Strano, Edited by Jeff Roos

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Stranded July 8th

    Denatured alcohol and methylated spirits are the same thing. They are both ethanol, i.e., drinking alcohol, with a little methanol added. The only difference that I know is that in the U.K. a purple dye is added, which doesn't affect the color of the shellac.

  2. user-4682328 December 7th

    Denatured alcohol is ethyl alcohol (drinking alcohol) with an additive to render the product lethal to drink. Denatured alcohol is cheap because it is not taxed as a beverage. On the other hand, ever-clear, which is bought at the spirits store and is heavily taxed may be used, but at a higher price. Some finishers prefer ever-clear because of its slightly higher ethyl alcohol content.

  3. wheel464wright September 16th

    Michael,
    An excellent presentation. What is de-natured alchol, in the UK, we use methylated spirit?
    When you had finished with your rag, you stuffed into the jar containing the remains of the alchol that you were using to thin down the shellac!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

A Workshop of Our Own

"We need more women who are practicing furniture makers. We need to cultivate a diversity of voices in our field." -WOO Founder, Sarah Marriage

Featured Projects & Plans

Display Cabinet on a Stand

Eye-catching details and contrasting woods make this a case to remember

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Finishing

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial