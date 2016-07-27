Can the Can(ned) Shellac
Canned shellac is convenient, but if you want more control over your finish you’ll need to mix your own. In this video, executive art director Mike Pekovich shows you how easy it is to make a batch of shellac from flakes.
Denatured alcohol and methylated spirits are the same thing. They are both ethanol, i.e., drinking alcohol, with a little methanol added. The only difference that I know is that in the U.K. a purple dye is added, which doesn't affect the color of the shellac.
Denatured alcohol is ethyl alcohol (drinking alcohol) with an additive to render the product lethal to drink. Denatured alcohol is cheap because it is not taxed as a beverage. On the other hand, ever-clear, which is bought at the spirits store and is heavily taxed may be used, but at a higher price. Some finishers prefer ever-clear because of its slightly higher ethyl alcohol content.
Michael,
An excellent presentation. What is de-natured alchol, in the UK, we use methylated spirit?
When you had finished with your rag, you stuffed into the jar containing the remains of the alchol that you were using to thin down the shellac!