Thick Tabletops from Thin Stock

Create the illusion of a massive, solid-wood top without the weight and the treasure hunt for expensive 12/4 planks. Mark Edmundson makes his hefty-looking tabletops from oversize 4/4 stock, “folding down” the offcuts and mitering them to the edges. Return strips glued along the inside of the bottom edging make it feel authentic to grasping fingers. Edmundson knew he was onto something when a timber-framing buddy couldn’t tell that his faux slab tabletop wasn’t really made from a 2-in.-thick panel.
This looks good, although I find it difficult to believe a timber framing buddy was fooled. I know I haven't seen everything, but (and please correct me if I am wrong) I have never seen flat sawn figure on end grain as shown on the end of the right board in the picture.
