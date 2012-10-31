3 Steps to Great Glue-Ups: Edge Joints
Learn how to properly edge-glue boards in part one of our six part series, 3 Steps to Great Glue-Ups
|3 Steps to Great Glue-Ups
There’s no doubt about it, the glue-up phase of any woodworking project is often a stressful situation which, without proper preparation, can lead to disaster. Learn how to properly glue up some of the most common woodworking joints with our multi-part video series, 3 Steps to Great Glue-Ups.
|1
|NOW PLAYING
Edge Joints: Edge-gluing boards together seems like a pretty straight-forward operation. But if you’re not careful, you could end up with misaligned joints and leftover glue that could interfere with your finish. Learn how to edge glue boards like a woodworking pro.
|2
|DADO JOINTS
Most commonly used to join shelves to case sides, the humble dado joint requires a woodworker to know where and how much adhesive to apply.
|3
|STOPPED MORTISE-AND-TENON JOINTS
It’s one of the most common joints in furniture construction, yet most woodworkers tend to apply too much glue to their mortise-and-tenon joinery. Learn how to avoid nasty glue squeeze-out when assembling this workhorse of a joint.
|4
|THROUGH MORTISE-AND-TENON JOINTS
Through mortise-and-tenon joinery requires careful preparation and glue application. Botch this glue-up and you could be left with exposed tenons that are stained with glue, inhibiting a proper finish.
Coming November 23, 2012
|5
|DOVETAIL JOINTS
It’s pins vs. tails in this classic woodworking joint. Learn the proper way to glue up dovetail joints with a minimum of squeeze-out. Plus, tips on clamping.
Coming November 30, 2012
|6
|SLIDING DOVETAIL JOINTS
Apply too much glue to this joint and the assembly phase of your woodworking project could come to a grinding halt. Learn how glue can work for, or against you with glue-up strategies for sliding dovetail joints.
Coming December 7, 2012
Edited by: Gary Junken
What brand of bar clamps are you using there? They look very durable.