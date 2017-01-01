 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted

#260–Mar/Apr 2017

On the Cover
Member Only

Arts & Crafts Bed

White-oak bed is loaded with Stickley style and topped off with traditional inlay

The Magazine

    Online Extras

  • Stop-Blocks-wp2

    Bob Van Dyke's Essential Stop Blocks

    Stop blocks help you cut parts more accurately and more consistently. Bob shows you why you need to use stop blocks more often in your shop.

  • tapping-out-wp2

    Tapping Out a Japanese Plane Blade with Andrew Hunter

    Through repeated sharpening of the bevel, the front flat on the back of a Japanese plane blade will begin to disappear. The solution is to tap the layer of soft steel above the cutting edge to press the hard steel downward slightly.

  • dream-machines-wp2

    Dream Machines: Kevin Rodel's Ulmia 1710 sliding tablesaw

    Kevin Rodel has come to rely on his Ulmia tablesaw, which cleverly combines a tablesaw and a slot mortiser. Watch as he shows off the features of one of his all-time favorite tools.

  • curves-wp2

    Shopmade Drawing Bow

    Tim Coleman keeps a healthy supply of drawing bows in his shop. In this video Tim shows off his favorites and how he uses them.

