Ep 10: Drawer Layout
In this episode, Matt begins on the drawers, fitting the fronts and laying out for the half-blind and through-dovetails.
Videos in the Series
Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project
January 24, 2017
The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox
January 24, 2017
Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint
January 24, 2017
Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout
January 31, 2017
Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First
February 7, 2017
Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second
February 14, 2017
Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails
February 14, 2017
Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes
February 21, 2017
Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case
February 28, 2017
Ep 8: The Case Dividers
March 7, 2017
Ep 9a: The Internal Elements
March 14, 2017
Ep 9b: The Web Frame Dadoes
March 14, 2017
Ep 9c: The Dovetailed Divider
March 14, 2017
Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers
March 28, 2017
Ep 12: Drawer Fitting
April 4, 2017
Ep 13a: Frame and Panel Door – Sizing the frame
April 11, 2017
Ep 13b: Frame and Panel Door – The Raised Panel
April 11, 2017
Ep 13c: Door Assembly
April 11, 2017
Ep 14: Fitting the Door and Adding Hardware
April 18, 2017
Ep 15: The Back Panel — Conclusion
April 25, 2017
Excellent series!!! Matt takes his time and explains everything in great detail. Again . . . excellent! I'd really like more videos like this. THANK YOU!
I have enjoyed this video series. Matt's approach to his work and instruction is very informative, and I learned a few new tricks while watching this series. I wished I was starting my career out again and could attend North Bennet Street School.
I agree with the great video quality. After getting over his cutting pins first, I have much appreciation and respect for Matt as an instructor and craftsman. This type of content is the reason I continue to subscribe. Keep it coming!
This is a great series of videos, hopefully FineWoodworking will add more of this quality.
Great series, I like the consistency from video to video.