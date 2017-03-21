 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 10: Drawer Layout

In this episode, Matt begins on the drawers, fitting the fronts and laying out for the half-blind and through-dovetails.

By Matt Wajda Mar 21, 2017

Videos in the Series

  • Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project

    January 24, 2017

    For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, the toolbox is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques.

  • The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox

    January 24, 2017

    For some it is a place to put your tools, but for the students of North Bennet Street School, their toolbox is a badge of honor.

  • Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint

    January 24, 2017

    In this video, Matt shows you how he utilizes a spring joint to glue up boards and how to place your clamps to ensure a flat panel.

  • Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout

    January 31, 2017

    Proper layout is about more than making your dovetails attractive. Matt shows you the proper steps to laying out your case and the reasoning behind each one.

  • Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First

    February 7, 2017

    In this video Matt methodically takes you through the pins first approach to dovetails that the North Bennet Street School is known for. Matt demonstrates proper sawing technique and how to efficiently and effectively chisel out the waste.

  • Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second

    February 14, 2017

    In this video Matt tackles the tails, starting out with one of the most important aspects of dovetailing, the transfer.

  • Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails

    February 14, 2017

    Bringing the case dovetails to a close, Matt shows you how he creeps up to the perfect dovetail fit using a method he calls "chasing the smudge."

  • Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes

    February 21, 2017

    In this episode we head into the machine room as Matt tackles the stopped dadoes and rabbets of the case on the tablesaw. Then back to the bench room to finesse everything with hand tools.

  • Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case

    February 28, 2017

    Matt enlists the help of NBSS student Grant Burger to tackle the case glue-up, demonstrating not only proper procedure for gluing up and clamping, but the mindset for such a daunting glue-up.

  • Ep 8: The Case Dividers

    March 7, 2017

    Matt starts constructing the dividers using bridle joints and mortise and tenons. As always, he shows a methodical way of perfectly fitting tenons right off the tablesaw.

  • Ep 9a: The Internal Elements

    March 14, 2017

    In this episode Matt adds haunches to the dividers and fits them to the case dados. He also shows how to create the bottom drawer runner.

  • Ep 9b: The Web Frame Dadoes

    March 14, 2017

    In this video, Matt tackles the first part of the drawer partition, the dado, using only hand tools.

  • Ep 9c: The Dovetailed Divider

    March 14, 2017

    In this episode, Matt finishes the dovetailed partition, and glues in the dividers finishing off the internal structural elements

  • Ep 10: Drawer Layout

    March 21, 2017

    In this episode, Matt begins on the drawers, fitting the fronts and laying out for the half-blind and through-dovetails.

  • Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers

    March 28, 2017

    In this video, Matt takes some of the lessons learned in episodes 3 & 4 and builds on them to demonstrate the North Bennet Street method for the half-blind, or half-lapped, dovetails on the toolbox drawers.

  • Ep 12: Drawer Fitting

    April 4, 2017

    The way that drawers fit can make or break a piece. In this video, Matt shows you how to perfectly fit the assembled drawers to your case opening, for drawers that will look great and function properly for years to come.

  • Ep 13a: Frame and Panel Door – Sizing the frame

    April 11, 2017

    Matt begins the work on the door by making the mortise and tenoned frame.

  • Ep 13b: Frame and Panel Door – The Raised Panel

    April 11, 2017

    Work continues in the machine room making the raised panel, with a clever tablesaw jig that not only maintains accuracy, but safety as well.

  • Ep 13c: Door Assembly

    April 11, 2017

    Matt finishes up the door, cleaning up the bevels, finishing the panel, mortising for the lock, and finally gluing up.

  • Ep 14: Fitting the Door and Adding Hardware

    April 18, 2017

    Adding hardware is often one of the trickier parts of a project, and this toolbox is no exception. In this video, Matt installs the door pins and lock in a way that ensures perfect alignment of the door.

  • Ep 15: The Back Panel — Conclusion

    April 25, 2017

    In the last video of Matt Wajda's video workshop, he finishes off the case with a shiplap back and final assembly

About This Video Workshop

Woodworkers from all over the world come to The North Bennet Street School in Boston to study woodworking. As part of the curriculum, every one of them must make a toolbox. For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, it is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. In this video workshop you'll get a taste of what it’s like… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. hib September 21st

    Excellent series!!! Matt takes his time and explains everything in great detail. Again . . . excellent! I'd really like more videos like this. THANK YOU!

  2. Matt_V May 15th

    I have enjoyed this video series. Matt's approach to his work and instruction is very informative, and I learned a few new tricks while watching this series. I wished I was starting my career out again and could attend North Bennet Street School.

  3. CHARTER March 22nd

    I agree with the great video quality. After getting over his cutting pins first, I have much appreciation and respect for Matt as an instructor and craftsman. This type of content is the reason I continue to subscribe. Keep it coming!

  4. Oilers March 22nd

    This is a great series of videos, hopefully FineWoodworking will add more of this quality.

  5. WoodGuyMatt March 21st

    Great series, I like the consistency from video to video.

