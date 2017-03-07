 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 8: The Case Dividers

Matt starts constructing the dividers using bridle joints and mortise and tenons. As always, he shows a methodical way of perfectly fitting tenons right off the tablesaw.

By Matt Wajda Mar 07, 2017

Videos in the Series

  • intro-2-wp

    Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project

    January 24, 2017

    For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, the toolbox is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques.

  • history-2-wp

    The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox

    January 24, 2017

    For some it is a place to put your tools, but for the students of North Bennet Street School, their toolbox is a badge of honor.

  • ep1.2-wp

    Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint

    January 24, 2017

    In this video, Matt shows you how he utilizes a spring joint to glue up boards and how to place your clamps to ensure a flat panel.

  • nbss-2-wp

    Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout

    January 31, 2017

    Proper layout is about more than making your dovetails attractive. Matt shows you the proper steps to laying out your case and the reasoning behind each one.

  • ep3-wp

    Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First

    February 7, 2017

    In this video Matt methodically takes you through the pins first approach to dovetails that the North Bennet Street School is known for. Matt demonstrates proper sawing technique and how to efficiently and effectively chisel out the waste.

  • ep-4-wp

    Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second

    February 14, 2017

    In this video Matt tackles the tails, starting out with one of the most important aspects of dovetailing, the transfer

  • ep-5-wp

    Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails

    February 14, 2017

    Bringing the case dovetails to a close, Matt shows you how he creeps up to the perfect dovetail fit using a method he calls "chasing the smudge"

  • vw-6-wp

    Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes

    February 21, 2017

    In this episode we head into the machine room as Matt tackles the stopped dadoes and rabbets of the case on the tablesaw. Then back to the bench room to finesse everything with hand tools.

  • mw-ep7wp

    Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case

    February 28, 2017

    Matt enlists the help of NBSS student Grant Burger to tackle the case glue-up, demonstrating not only proper procedure for gluing up and clamping, but the mindset for such a daunting glue-up.

  • ep8-wp

    Ep 8: The Case Dividers

    March 7, 2017

    Matt starts constructing the dividers using bridle joints and mortise and tenons. As always, he shows a methodical way of perfectly fitting tenons right off the tablesaw.

About This Video Workshop

Woodworkers from all over the world come to The North Bennet Street School in Boston to study woodworking. As part of the curriculum, every one of them must make a toolbox. For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, it is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. In this video workshop you'll get a taste of what it’s like… More about this Video Workshop

  1. WoodGuyMatt March 8th

    What a great series!

  2. Tom59 March 8th

    Great series thanks for posting in its entirety. There are many little tricks shown that would be missed if it was condensed

  3. moo73 March 7th

    Just came across an article from #216 that described a similar build of a NBSS tool chest - using it as a backup reference.
    Great series, thanks.

