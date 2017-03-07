Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 8: The Case Dividers
Matt starts constructing the dividers using bridle joints and mortise and tenons. As always, he shows a methodical way of perfectly fitting tenons right off the tablesaw.
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project
January 24, 2017
-
The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout
January 31, 2017
-
Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First
February 7, 2017
-
Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second
February 14, 2017
-
Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails
February 14, 2017
-
Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes
February 21, 2017
-
Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case
February 28, 2017
-
Ep 8: The Case Dividers
March 7, 2017
What a great series!
Great series thanks for posting in its entirety. There are many little tricks shown that would be missed if it was condensed
Just came across an article from #216 that described a similar build of a NBSS tool chest - using it as a backup reference.
Great series, thanks.