Stand Up to This Desk

Shaker-inspired design is comfortable and practical

By Christian Becksvoort #257–Nov/Dec 2016 Issue
Chris Becksvoort’s not a sit-down type of guy, so it was inevitable he’d design himself a standing desk. This one has a slanted surface for drawing, a flat surface for a laptop, books, coffee mug, and other materials, a foot rail for comfort, and storage inside for office materials. The base is simple mortise-and-tenon construction and the desk box is dovetailed, with an interior gallery and drawer.

  1. ChasStanford May 21st

    A poster, above, makes a good point about the wasted space on the right-hand side of the desk where the pencil groove is cut. Certainly doesn't seem congruent with the Shaker ethic. An easy enough design change to make for subsequent craftsmen, but a little disappointing nevertheless.

  2. user-2449878 April 14th

    your email featuring this project shows a video. Clicking on the video brings us to a trial subscription. Nice, except I am already a member. So, where is the video? Yes, I know, under the videos, but, where in the video section?

  3. DaveRichards January 17th

    There is a button labeled "Buy The Plan" right above the Comments button. It leads to this page: https://www.tauntonstore.com/shaker-inspired-standing-desk-6096.html and you can order either the Digital or Printed version of the plan.

  4. user-6669077 January 16th

    Did anyone ever resolve the issue with the plan? I called customer support, but they couldn't find the plan in their database. Has anyone that ordered the plan actually received it?

  5. Stahlhelm December 2nd

    I have a similar issue. I ordered the paper plans for this project on 10/16/16 and have not received them. I used the Taunton store live chat on 11/29/16 and they were unable to give me any information on when I might see my order. Can you provide any information on when these plans will be delivered?

  6. User avater BenStrano November 23rd

    JPTroy,



    Please contact our customer service line. They're on it with issues like this. Apologies.

  7. User avater JPTroy November 19th

    I ordered the paper version of these plans quite a while ago and haven't seen any thing and I can't find anywhere on your site where I can check my orders.

    Thanks

    Joe

  8. User avater BenStrano November 2nd

    Sorry about that Chas. The Taunton store is being ported over to a new website as we speak. Don't know where it went but I'll let you know when it's straightened out and we can send you a link.

  9. Chas58 November 1st

    Chris,
    I enjoyed the article and want to try my hand at building the desk for myself. I have unfortunately spent the last 40 minutes trying to purchase the plan and keep getting "can't locate this page". I am just going to give up and use the drawings in the magazine article. Thanks for a great article and good drawings.
    Chas.

  10. User avater tbw October 20th

    Hi Chris,
    Thanks for all the excellent instruction over the years.

    When I first saw the stand-up desk I figured the horizontal surface would lift off, (I thought the pencil groove was a finger grab hole), for more storage space beneath. Is there some reason you didn't make that space usable?

    Thanks Trent.

