Stand Up to This Desk

Chris Becksvoort’s not a sit-down type of guy, so it was inevitable he’d design himself a standing desk. This one has a slanted surface for drawing, a flat surface for a laptop, books, coffee mug, and other materials, a foot rail for comfort, and storage inside for office materials. The base is simple mortise-and-tenon construction and the desk box is dovetailed, with an interior gallery and drawer.