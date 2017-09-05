First Look: DeWalt DWHT33028 Tape Measure

For a while now, I have been searching for the perfect tape measure to keep on my shop apron. DeWalt might have delivered just what I was looking for with the DWHT33028 magnetic-backed tape measure.

The size is perfect for me—small, but not so small that it feels like a toy. At 9 ft. long it is big enough for just about any measurement I’m likely to make while building furniture. Then come the two features that make this a standout among my other tape measures—the clip and the magnetic back.

The large, rigid clip is raised up from the body of the tape, and is—for my use—the most functional clip I’ve seen on a tape measure to date. It makes me wonder why we haven’t seen a clip like this before. The clip easily slides onto a pocket or belt with one hand. The tradeoff is that I wouldn’t consider the clip secure enough for job-site use, but in the shop I’ll take convenience over security any day.

The magnetic back makes this little tape an obvious candidate for binge buying. In all honesty, I’m likely to buy a few of these in order to keep one on my tablesaw, bandsaw, jointer, and well… you get it.

All of this adds up to a great little tape measure that packs in the features and is perfect for those of us who rarely wander outside the comforts of the shop.

More on FineWoodworking.com

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.