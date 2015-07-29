You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

One of the great things about a pedestal dining table is that it lacks the four legs that routinely get in the way when trying to arrange chairs for diners. That benefit also comes with a warning—the central column has to be rock solid to resist tipping and twisting. This table, designed by Timothy Rousseau, is strong and solid, but also elegant looking. The base has three segments: the feet, the column, and the arms under the top. Gently curved sides add to the elegance of the top. Although the anatomy looks complex, all of the joints are easily executed with basic woodworking tools. Watch the video workshop. Purchase the DVD version. Purchase the Printed Plan. Purchase the Digital Plan.