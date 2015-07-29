 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Pedestal Dining Table

Smart anatomy builds strength into a user-friendly design

By Tim Rousseau #249–Sep/Oct 2015 Issue
One of the great things about a pedestal dining table is that it lacks the four legs that routinely get in the way when trying to arrange chairs for diners. That benefit also comes with a warning—the central column has to be rock solid to resist tipping and twisting. This table, designed by Timothy Rousseau, is strong and solid, but also elegant looking. The base has three segments: the feet, the column, and the arms under the top. Gently curved sides add to the elegance of the top. Although the anatomy looks complex, all of the joints are easily executed with basic woodworking tools. Watch the video workshop. Purchase the DVD version. Purchase the Printed Plan. Purchase the Digital Plan.

Article Comments

  1. User avater BenStrano March 17th

    It's available to online members here here or the DVD is here

  2. Michaelgeoa March 17th

    How can i get the video for this project:
    Tim Rousseau's Pedestal Dining Table?

