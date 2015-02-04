 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Federal Details Transform a Simple Table

Tapers, veneer, and inlay give this table style to spare

By Steve Latta #246–Mar/Apr 2015 Issue
A Federal piece doesn’t have to be big or complicated to stand out. Combining details in a smart way can enliven even the simplest form. Without the banding on the legs and waist, and the stringing and cock beading on the drawer, this table by Steve Latta is rather plain. But add those Federal details to the mix and the piece goes from simple to stylish. Learn how to use these Federal details to transform your own furniture. Video Workshop Series: Federal Side Table Video Extra: Smart Woodworking Joinery Techniques Purchase Woodworking Plans: coming soon Photo: Kelly J. Dunton

Article Comments

  1. user-6867997 June 28th

    I would like to give this table a go but with a quilted maple top and drawer front, probably Sapele for the case work.
    Would this be too much?
    Any thoughts?

