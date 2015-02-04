Federal Details Transform a Simple Table

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story. Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

A Federal piece doesn’t have to be big or complicated to stand out. Combining details in a smart way can enliven even the simplest form. Without the banding on the legs and waist, and the stringing and cock beading on the drawer, this table by Steve Latta is rather plain. But add those Federal details to the mix and the piece goes from simple to stylish. Learn how to use these Federal details to transform your own furniture. Video Workshop Series: Federal Side Table Video Extra: Smart Woodworking Joinery Techniques Purchase Woodworking Plans: coming soon Photo: Kelly J. Dunton