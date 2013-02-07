 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Episode Three: Aprons

Feb 07, 2013

Videos in the Series

  • Fir and Cherry Side Table: Introduction

    February 7, 2013

    Garrett Hack provides an overview of the techniques involved in building a fir and cherry side table with a unique spinning drawer.

  • Episode One: Tapered Legs

    February 7, 2013

    Learn how to use patterns to minimize waste and speed up production of identical parts when making tapered table legs.

  • Episode Two: Ebony Leg Cuffs

    February 7, 2013

    Learn how to dress up the bottoms of table legs with beautiful ebony cuffs that wrap around all four sides.

  • Episode Three: Aprons

    February 7, 2013

    Learn how to cut aprons to accept splayed table legs

  • Episode Four: Apron Joinery

    February 7, 2013

    Cut and fine-tune the fit of your mortise-and-tenon joinery.

  • Episode Five: Glue-Up

    February 7, 2013

    Prepare your table for glue-up with tips on tabletop buttons. Then assemble the base of your table and trim the legs to their final length.

  • Episode Six: Laminated Drawer Side

    February 7, 2013

    Garrett Hack builds a laminated drawer side of strong yet flexible ash as he continues building his fir and cherry side table.

  • Episode Seven: Curved Drawer Joinery

    February 7, 2013

    Garrett Hack shows you how to join a curved drawer side to a drawer front using halfblind dovetail joinery.

  • Episode Eight: Drawer Knob and Inlay

    February 7, 2013

    Learn how to set your drawer knob into a beautiful inlay of holly and rosewood.

  • Episode Nine: Final Drawer Assembly

    February 7, 2013

    Learn how to cut a groove to accept your drawer bottom, then finish assembly of the drawer with a traditional, underbeveled bottom that slides right into place.

  • Episode Ten: Tabletop

    February 7, 2013

    In this episode, learn how to create a tabletop with a handplaned underbevel, and add cockbeading to the underside of your side table's aprons.

About This Video Workshop

In this video workshop, Hack takes you through the entire process of building an elegant side table with a hallmark drawer that actually spins on a single pivot point. With splayed legs that are surfaced by hand, and subtle details like ebony leg cuffs and cockbeading, it's the perfect project for more advanced woodworkers. Produced by: Ed Pirnik and John Ross; Video by: John Ross; Editing by: Tom Olivares Purchase this video workshop on DVD.… More about this Video Workshop

  1. user-2991267 July 5th

    Are there dimensional plans for this table that he makes in the video or just the one with two drawers ?

