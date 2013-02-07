Sign in or become a member to access this story
Episode Three: Aprons
Videos in the Series
-
Fir and Cherry Side Table: Introduction
February 7, 2013
-
Episode One: Tapered Legs
February 7, 2013
-
Episode Two: Ebony Leg Cuffs
February 7, 2013
-
Episode Three: Aprons
February 7, 2013
-
Episode Four: Apron Joinery
February 7, 2013
-
Episode Five: Glue-Up
February 7, 2013
-
Episode Six: Laminated Drawer Side
February 7, 2013
-
Episode Seven: Curved Drawer Joinery
February 7, 2013
-
Episode Eight: Drawer Knob and Inlay
February 7, 2013
-
Episode Nine: Final Drawer Assembly
February 7, 2013
-
Episode Ten: Tabletop
February 7, 2013
Are there dimensional plans for this table that he makes in the video or just the one with two drawers ?