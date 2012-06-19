 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Shape the Aprons and Under-Rails

Jun 19, 2012

Videos in the Series

  • Introduction: Asian-Inspired Hall Table

    June 19, 2012

    Get an overview of furniture maker Timothy Rousseau's latest Video Workshop project, an Asian-Inspired Hall Table built of beautiful quartersawn walnut.

  • Tapered Legs

    June 19, 2012

    Begin the leg shaping process by creating a leg pattern and using it to construct a patterning sled for the router table that yields consistent tapers for all four legs.

  • Legs, Aprons, and Under Rails

    June 19, 2012

    Learn how to cut mortises with a plunge router and templates. Then watch as Timothy Rousseau adds the final taper to his hall table’s legs with an ingenious sled for…

  • Apron and Under-Rail Joinery

    June 19, 2012

    In this episode, learn how to accurate tenons quickly at the router table. Then watch Rousseau's technique using spacer blocks to cut perfectly aligned double mortise and tenon joints.

  • Shape the Aprons and Under-Rails

    June 19, 2012

    With ther joinery for the hall table's aprons and under-rails largely cut and fit, Tim Rousseau demonstrates techniques for adding beautiful curves with a combination of power and hand tools.

  • Lower Rails

    June 19, 2012

    Learn how to craft tight-fitting housed-mortise-and-tenon joints as Timothy Rousseau tackles his hall table's lower rails.

  • Shelf and Base Glue-Up

    June 19, 2012

    Learn how to precisely fit the hall table’s shelf to it’s housed through mortise. Then, tackle final fairing of all the table components with traditional hand tools before glue-up.

  • Tabletop

    June 19, 2012

    Wrap up construction of the Asian-Inspired Hall Table by shaping the tabletop. You'll learn how to add graceful curves with a bandsaw and a block plane, and how to tackle…

  • Apply the Finish

    June 19, 2012

    Learn how to pop the beautiful grain in quartersawn walnut with a safe, low VOC finish that wipes on easy and provides plenty of protection.

About This Video Workshop

In this video workshop, Timothy Rousseau offers detailed instruction on a variety of woodworking techniques, including pattern routing, creating a floating tabletop, and an ingenious method for tapering curved legs with a thickness planer. Produced by: Ed Pirnik; Video by: Gary Junken; Editing by: Mike Dobsevage Purchase this video workshop on DVD. Purchase the project plan. More about this Video Workshop

  1. arisco123 August 27th

    This series is very well done... I am watching the videos as I build the table; thus far the instructions have been extremely helpful...

