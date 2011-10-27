 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Build Your First Workbench

A workbench with an end vise and front vise is easily the most important tool in your shop

By Bob Van Dyke #223–Tools & Shops 2012 Issue
A workbench with an end vise and front vise is easily the most important tool in your shop, one that you use on every project. If you don’t already have one, or if yours is old and rickety, it’s time to upgrade. You could buy a bench—there are some good ones out there—or you could make one for around $300. Read on to learn how. From Fine Woodworking #223

  1. pdennis August 11th

    I built one of these a couple of years ago but modified it to fit a 32" x 80" solid core door for the top. It was very solid. I needed a larger router table to make 80" stiles for the raised panel doors I am making for my house so I put a layer of MDF on top and wrapped the edges with maple and put a JointTech fence and an Incra router lift in it. It is heavy and works great for a router table.

