The Best Workbenches

Whether you’re setting up a new shop or upgrading your old one, a good, sturdy workbench will almost surely be central to your plans. We can help. Our editors and contributors have produced more than two dozen articles and videos about benches and assembly tables. You can also buy full project plans for a simple but workable plywood bench and a classic hardwood bench complete with vises.

Here’s a sampling of our favorites:

Workbench Tips:

Tune Up Your Workbench

A Benchtop Bench

Spacers for a Workbench Vise

Expand Your Workbench with Versatile Bench Hooks

Rolling Lift for a Workbench

Easy-Access Workbench Drawers Don’t Impede Clamping

Sliding Bench Jack Holds Boards on Edge at Any Height

Q&A: Trestle Legs are Best for Workbench

Q&A: Round Dogs are More Versatile than Square Ones

Quick Tip: Choosing Bench Dogs

Installing a Cast-Iron Vise

Making Sense of Vises

Workbench for Any Height

More Workbench Projects:

Frank Klausz’s Classic Bench

Tage Frid’s Workbench

A Bench Built to Last

Mike Dunbar’s Workbench

Rock-Solid Workbench

