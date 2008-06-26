 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Projects and Plans

The Best Workbenches

We have more than two dozen articles and videos about workbenches, including full project plans.

By Fine Woodworking editors #199–July/Aug 2008 Issue
Article Image

Whether you’re setting up a new shop or upgrading your old one, a good, sturdy workbench will almost surely be central to your plans. We can help. Our editors and contributors have produced more than two dozen articles and videos about benches and assembly tables. You can also buy full project plans for a simple but workable plywood bench and a classic hardwood bench complete with vises.

Here’s a sampling of our favorites:

Matt’s Monster Workbench
Build a massive, maple workbench from start to finish with expert instruction from our video workshop series. Also, buy the digital plan in our store.
A Workbench 30 Years in the Making
This bench features a thick top that’s big enough to handle any project, and the trestle base is rigid enough to resist any racking forces. Buy the plan in our store. Click here to take a video tour of the bench features.
New-Fangled Workbench
John White’s original plan for a simple but versatile bench has spawned numerous other videos, articles, and blog entries. Take a video tour or buy plans in our store.
 

The Essential Workbench
Lon Schleining’s plan for  a classic bench combines the best of the old and new. Plus: Order complete plans in our plan store.
 

Rock-Solid Plywood Bench
A clever design by Cecil Braedon produces a workbench in a weekend for less than $250. Plus: Order complete plans in our plan store.
Dead-Flat Assembly Table
Watch Marc Spagnuolo (“The Wood Whisperer”) build a dead-flat assembly table with a torsion-box top and a sturdy base. Follow the construction step by step in these videos and download a free plan.
   Getting Started Workbench
This sturdy workbench is easy and inexpensive to make. Download the free plan. Watch the Getting Started in Woodworking series to get a video demonstration on how to make it.
Tool Cabinet for a Workbench
Lon Schleining shows you how to  construct a cabinet that keeps hand tools close at hand but out of harm’s way.
 Forget What You Know about Workbenches
This simple system of beams and bases does everything a traditional bench can, and more

 

Workbench Tips:
Tune Up Your Workbench
A Benchtop Bench
Spacers for a Workbench Vise
Expand Your Workbench with Versatile Bench Hooks
Rolling Lift for a Workbench
Easy-Access Workbench Drawers Don’t Impede Clamping
Sliding Bench Jack Holds Boards on Edge at Any Height
Q&A: Trestle Legs are Best for Workbench
Q&A: Round Dogs are More Versatile than Square Ones
Quick Tip: Choosing Bench Dogs
Installing a Cast-Iron Vise
Making Sense of Vises
Workbench for Any Height

More Workbench Projects:
Frank Klausz’s Classic Bench
Tage Frid’s Workbench
A Bench Built to Last
Mike Dunbar’s Workbench
Rock-Solid Workbench

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. saami12 November 8th

    Absolutely excellent workbenches and i am sure also good quality wise one thing you should add here, the guide to choose best workbench.https://itday.com/tools/top-6-best-portable-workbench-review-ultimate-buyers-guide/

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Tool Rant: Is that really a clamp?

"In the past year, I have become increasingly frustrated using the clamps that I have in my school. They are mostly F clamps made by a well known manufacturer that we have used hard for 15 years. But now I find tightening and loosening them to be a chore."

Featured Projects & Plans

Round bistro table puts a spin on brick-laid curved aprons

You don’t have to use bent lamination when making a curved table apron. Instead, you can rely on a technique that’s been used for centuries: Make a brick-laid, circular core and veneer it.

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Workbenches

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial