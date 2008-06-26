The Best Workbenches
We have more than two dozen articles and videos about workbenches, including full project plans.
Whether you’re setting up a new shop or upgrading your old one, a good, sturdy workbench will almost surely be central to your plans. We can help. Our editors and contributors have produced more than two dozen articles and videos about benches and assembly tables. You can also buy full project plans for a simple but workable plywood bench and a classic hardwood bench complete with vises.
Here’s a sampling of our favorites:
|Matt’s Monster Workbench
Build a massive, maple workbench from start to finish with expert instruction from our video workshop series. Also, buy the digital plan in our store.
|A Workbench 30 Years in the Making
This bench features a thick top that’s big enough to handle any project, and the trestle base is rigid enough to resist any racking forces. Buy the plan in our store. Click here to take a video tour of the bench features.
|New-Fangled Workbench
John White’s original plan for a simple but versatile bench has spawned numerous other videos, articles, and blog entries. Take a video tour or buy plans in our store.
|
The Essential Workbench
|
Rock-Solid Plywood Bench
|Dead-Flat Assembly Table
Watch Marc Spagnuolo (“The Wood Whisperer”) build a dead-flat assembly table with a torsion-box top and a sturdy base. Follow the construction step by step in these videos and download a free plan.
| Getting Started Workbench
This sturdy workbench is easy and inexpensive to make. Download the free plan. Watch the Getting Started in Woodworking series to get a video demonstration on how to make it.
|Tool Cabinet for a Workbench
Lon Schleining shows you how to construct a cabinet that keeps hand tools close at hand but out of harm’s way.
| Forget What You Know about Workbenches
This simple system of beams and bases does everything a traditional bench can, and more
Workbench Tips:
Tune Up Your Workbench
A Benchtop Bench
Spacers for a Workbench Vise
Expand Your Workbench with Versatile Bench Hooks
Rolling Lift for a Workbench
Easy-Access Workbench Drawers Don’t Impede Clamping
Sliding Bench Jack Holds Boards on Edge at Any Height
Q&A: Trestle Legs are Best for Workbench
Q&A: Round Dogs are More Versatile than Square Ones
Quick Tip: Choosing Bench Dogs
Installing a Cast-Iron Vise
Making Sense of Vises
Workbench for Any Height
More Workbench Projects:
Frank Klausz’s Classic Bench
Tage Frid’s Workbench
A Bench Built to Last
Mike Dunbar’s Workbench
Rock-Solid Workbench
Absolutely excellent workbenches and i am sure also good quality wise one thing you should add here, the guide to choose best workbench.https://itday.com/tools/top-6-best-portable-workbench-review-ultimate-buyers-guide/