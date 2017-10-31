Shop Tour: Vic Tesolin

Video by Jeff Roos

Vic Tesolin preaches that you don’t need thousands of dollars worth of tools before you can start building beautiful furniture—and he’s right! People all over the world build wonderful pieces with only a few beat-up tools. But let’s be honest, I’m not alone in when I say that half of the fun of woodworking is acquiring and using the tools–all the tools, be they hand tools or power tools. Gimme the tools.

Vic goes by “The Minimalist Woodworker,” so I thought it would be fun to see just how many tools this “minimalist” has. Well, I can tell you I was shocked when I discovered that Vic has more than his fair share of tools. His 400 sq.-ft. shop was filled with them. Big tools, little tools, old tools, new tools. After I got over my feelings of being betrayed by one of my favorite Canadians, I realized that there was something different about Vic’s shop.

As I looked around Vic’s shop, it started to make a bit more sense. Vic has dozens—no hundreds—of tools, but I’d be hard pressed to find an “extra” tool. By that I mean Vic’s shop is filled with tools he uses—if it’s going to take up space in Vic’s shop, it’s for a good reason. So take a look around Vic’s shop, it’s filled with intentional tools–tools with a purpose. I think while you’re at it, you’ll glean more than a trick or two from the Minimalist Woodworker.

More on FineWoodworking.com:

