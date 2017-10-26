 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Machine layout in a midsize shop

Mike choose to put most of his machines in one corner of his shop to keep his dust collection needs centralized

By Mike Korsak, Ben Strano Oct 26, 2017

Dust collection is a difficult part of laying out any shop. There’s always a balance to be struck, whether it is making sure your dust collector is powerful enough or keeping your ducting run in an efficient manner. And let’s face it, spending big bucks on dust collection isn’t nearly as fun as a massive jointer. Well, at least that’s the obvious route that furniture maker Mike Korsak took.

Mike’s shop is a decent size, and honestly, he may not admit it, but he has room to spread out a little bit. Mike chose to put all of the dust-spewing machines we love (planer, jointer, and tablesaw) in one corner of his shop to keep his dust -collection needs centralized. This way he doesn’t have to have a huge dust collector and a lot of ducting to keep his shop from becoming covered in everyone’s favorite byproduct—sawdust.

More on Finewoodworking.com

