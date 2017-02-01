Is this the last Reaxx Tablesaw in the US?
The U.S. International Trade Commission's new ruling might be the final nail in the coffin for Bosch's Reaxx tablesaw
This Bosch Reaxx tablesaw was recently delivered to us to review. Here it sits on our loading dock. Is it the last of its kind? It might be. Yesterday SawStop sent out a press release announcing what would seem to be the final nail in the coffin for Bosch’s Reaxx tablesaw in the United States.
From the press release:
On January 27th, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ordered Customs to exclude Bosch Reaxx table saws, and cartridges for those saws, from entering the United States, and the ITC issued an order to Robert Bosch Tool Corporation saying Bosch must “cease and desist from conducting any of the following activities in the United States: importing, selling, marketing, advertising, distributing, transferring (except for exportation), and soliciting United States agents or distributors for imported [Reaxx] table saws.” The ITC has now terminated its investigation against Bosch. (ITC Investigation No. 337-TA-965)
We are still waiting to hear back from Bosch as to what their next move is. This seems like an end to the battle but if anyone has the resources to keep fighting, it’s Bosch. We’ll keep you updated if and when we hear anything from Bosch about the future of the Reaxx tablesaw.
Perhaps the Bosch could be sold in Canada. I would drive to Canada to get one. The ability to stop the saw and not damage the blade appeals to me.
OK - SawStop has a captive market for a time. (Kind of like the big drug companies have before the generics are allowed.) But it would be unfair for OSHA to require flesh-sensing technology if their patent protection is interpreted so broadly. And another thing... it disturbs me to hear someone say they are less tense when using a SawStop -- kickbacks and flying chunks of wood can still do a lot of damage! 73
While I don't agree with Sawstop's efforts to prohibit any safety mechanisms except flesh-sensing technology, I do have respect for the patent laws. Since I doubt Sawstop has significant enough influence to sway a federal ruling without it having some basis, I'd say that the recent ruling is probably legitimate. For many years, no other company was concerned enough to put the time and effort into development of a safety device that prevented major finger/hand injuries except Sawstop. Maybe the other companies should have been more concerned 15 years ago. Mostly the whole thing is about profit and that is most likely why no one else wanted the technology. Sawstop, on the other hand, markets a high quality saw with the safety feature they developed for all these years, so why shouldn't they benefit from something they took a risk with. Not add a significant level of safety to the use of a table saw? Come on. I have found I'm less tense when I use the saw and, while still very careful, I enjoy that part of woodworking more. It's a safety feature which deserves recognition and not condemnation.
Sawstop produces a premium product @ a competitive price and they are somehow greedy? They are right in line price and quality wise but with superior safety. Yeah, that's real greed (roll eyes).
Like others said, Sawstop tried licensing their technology. 4 people created a world class saw after all the large corporations told them to take a hike.
If there is greed, it is by Bosch Group, a multinational corporation with a huge range of products. If Sawstop is David with a sling, then Bosch by comparison is NATO.
The sad part is that Bosch chose to try and circumvent patent law and spent more on R&D and lawyers than if they had simply licensed the technology in the 1st place.
The real question is why was the industry as a whole so greedy as to prevent a relatively modest cost add on from being adopted industry wide?
If you were thinking the Bosch, $1399 @ Lowe's, would save you money, think again. Even with an extra brake cartridge the SawStop only costs $1368, or $31 less. Yes, you could lose a blade to the Sawstop, but the costs are much closer than everyone thinks.
No, SawStop is not the bad actor here. On the contrary, this is a huge win for the average person because the patent system worked as intended and protected the little guy. If it wasn't for the patent system then we would never have had this system at all.
As I recall SawStop tired to push certain laws that would help their sales. That alone was enough to torque me off.
I have no problem with anyone who wants this sort of tech but I have so many power tools that could maim me having this kind of tech in my table saw doesn't really seem to buy me much.
Be interesting to see what the future brings.
I may have to buy my dream table saw without this tech while I still can.
.........Sawstop are a bunch of totally greedy morons with no coscience..money is their god it seems lol.
I wonder if SawStop would consider purchasing Bosch's technology. A SawStop with a mechanism to stop the blade without destroying it would be pretty great.
The law clearly gives the owner of patented technology a window of time to recoup costs and make a profit. It is either 17 years from the date of patent issuance or 20 years from the date of filing (depending on when the patent application was filed).
I don't see it as a black eye for SawStop. SawStop marketed the technology to all of the major suppliers and they said no, they weren't interested. In fact, they even colluded to stop such technology from reaching the market place. If anyone has blood on their hands, its Bosch, DeWalt and Altendorf.
Then Bosch intentionally infringes on SawStop's technology. Bosch could have licensed the technology from SawStop but they choose not to.
I for one, am very happy with my Saw Stop. It's a great machine, plus it has wonderful safety features.
OSHA should make flesh sensing technology mandatory on all new table saws...it really is a no-brainer. Losing a finger or fingers is a life altering event.
My understanding is that the inventor of the safety features in Sawstop saws tried to sell it to saw manufacturers but they weren't interested. So he started the Sawstop company. Hats off to him and he has every right to protect his patent. Even better that Sawstop got,the top marks in a recent review of table saws by Fine Woodworking.
This comes off as a PR black eye for SawStop. Safety technology of this magnitude should be shared throughout the industry after a reasonable protected run in the market to recoup investment dollars. I would have to believe that SawStop has done that. And while SS appears within thier rights to hold the technology tight and protect turf -- they could come off as the “good guys”. SawStops loyal market share could be maintained by continuing to build a higher-quality machine with better features at a competitive price. Woodworkers/consumers win. Also, every finger lost to a guy who already owns a Reaxx, but can’t purchase replacement parts, will literally be blood on SawStops hands.