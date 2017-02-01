Is this the last Reaxx Tablesaw in the US?

This Bosch Reaxx tablesaw was recently delivered to us to review. Here it sits on our loading dock. Is it the last of its kind? It might be. Yesterday SawStop sent out a press release announcing what would seem to be the final nail in the coffin for Bosch’s Reaxx tablesaw in the United States.

From the press release:

On January 27th, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ordered Customs to exclude Bosch Reaxx table saws, and cartridges for those saws, from entering the United States, and the ITC issued an order to Robert Bosch Tool Corporation saying Bosch must “cease and desist from conducting any of the following activities in the United States: importing, selling, marketing, advertising, distributing, transferring (except for exportation), and soliciting United States agents or distributors for imported [Reaxx] table saws.” The ITC has now terminated its investigation against Bosch. (ITC Investigation No. 337-TA-965)

We are still waiting to hear back from Bosch as to what their next move is. This seems like an end to the battle but if anyone has the resources to keep fighting, it’s Bosch. We’ll keep you updated if and when we hear anything from Bosch about the future of the Reaxx tablesaw.