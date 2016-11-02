 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
A Small, Sturdy Workbench

Compact design gets its strength and rigidity from clever interlocking joinery

By Matt Kenney #258–Tools & Shops 2017 Issue
Article Image

Get the Full-Size Plan

This workbench design by Eric Tan, who specializes in Ming dynasty furniture, incorporates interlocking joinery to create strong, rigid construction without the need for glue or hardware. There are 28 mortises in the bench, ranging from very simple to fairly complex, combining a stopped mortise and a through-mortise. The bench is heavy, so it works well for handwork like planing, sawing, and chopping. It’s also compact, making it perfect for woodworkers with limited space. Skill Level - Advanced Finished Size – 27 in. deep by 50-1/2 in. wide by 34 in. tall Designer – Eric Tan

Article Comments

  1. user-3955479 November 18th

    Hi, I'm thinking of making this bench. I'm intrigued by the joinery as I am of Chinese decent. Im wondering how rigid and stable this bench has proven to be over time from anyone who has built it. Thanks

  2. user-6428682 April 28th

    I built this from the pictures and measurements in the magazine, however I used maple - which made it a lot of work!
    I highly recommend the build, however be prepared as it is hard with only hand tools.
    Now I just need to find out how to put a solid vise into the thing.

  3. user-5785968 December 29th

    Hi. I can't access the plans with the url you provided: https://www.tauntonstore.com/compact-sturdy-workbench-6093.html.

  4. user-6264159 December 20th

    Found it - Thanks Ben!

  5. User avater BenStrano December 20th

    The plans went up yesterday afternoon.



    https://www.tauntonstore.com/compact-sturdy-workbench-6093.html

  6. user-6264159 December 20th

    So... about those plans, still nothing?

    How come plans for the display case from the most recent publication are available in 2 forms on the store but there are stil no plans for this project? I thought the issue was the store was swamped with the holiday redesign... since they've started posting new plans I thought this one would be up by now...

    BenStrano?

  7. user-6588218 December 14th

    Hi.

    From reading the comments it looks like plans will be a little longer. With the risk of stepping on someones toes the article inferred that mr. Tran's original plans were in metric which is what I'd prefer anyway since I'm in Europe and beeing slightly fractionally challenged at that. Any chance of getting hold of the original measurements?

  8. user-4191280 December 1st

    Is there any update on when we are likely to be able to purchase the plans and cut list?

  9. User avater BenStrano November 23rd

    The store folks are swamped with the website migration and now with the holiday sales. If it was something we (FWW) could post it'd be done.



    Hopefully soon,

    Ben

  10. steinbex November 22nd

    Please post those plans!

  11. user-6264159 November 19th

    Plans?

  12. User avater QitenAKADave November 18th

    Still no plans?

  13. User avater jimmied43 November 14th

    I guess they are still backed up?

  14. User avater jimmied43 November 11th

    So without the materials and cut list it will be a bit difficult to cut all the tenons, not to say the mortises. Since I intend to try this in mesquite I guess I will wait a while.

  15. User avater BenStrano November 10th

    user-3933013 , lclement4 , and jimmied43 ,



    Sorry about this. The Taunton Store recently got overhauled and it looks like they're backed up. We've been told there should be something there at the end of the week. So hopefully a day or two.

  16. user-3933013 November 10th

    Like jimmied43 said: where are the plans and cut list as indicated on page 34??
    I have searched all over the Taunton and Fine Woodworking sites and all I can find is the magazine articles

  17. User avater lclement4 November 8th

    Jimmied43, you can find the plans on page 32 of FW Tools & Shops Winter 2017 magazine.

  18. User avater jimmied43 November 7th

    Where do I find the materials and cut list?

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

