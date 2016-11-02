Sign in or become a member to access this story
A Small, Sturdy Workbench
Compact design gets its strength and rigidity from clever interlocking joinery
Get the Full-Size Plan
This workbench design by Eric Tan, who specializes in Ming dynasty furniture, incorporates interlocking joinery to create strong, rigid construction without the need for glue or hardware. There are 28 mortises in the bench, ranging from very simple to fairly complex, combining a stopped mortise and a through-mortise. The bench is heavy, so it works well for handwork like planing, sawing, and chopping. It’s also compact, making it perfect for woodworkers with limited space. Skill Level - Advanced Finished Size – 27 in. deep by 50-1/2 in. wide by 34 in. tall Designer – Eric Tan
Hi, I'm thinking of making this bench. I'm intrigued by the joinery as I am of Chinese decent. Im wondering how rigid and stable this bench has proven to be over time from anyone who has built it. Thanks
I built this from the pictures and measurements in the magazine, however I used maple - which made it a lot of work!
I highly recommend the build, however be prepared as it is hard with only hand tools.
Now I just need to find out how to put a solid vise into the thing.
Hi. I can't access the plans with the url you provided: https://www.tauntonstore.com/compact-sturdy-workbench-6093.html.
Found it - Thanks Ben!
The plans went up yesterday afternoon.
https://www.tauntonstore.com/compact-sturdy-workbench-6093.html
So... about those plans, still nothing?
How come plans for the display case from the most recent publication are available in 2 forms on the store but there are stil no plans for this project? I thought the issue was the store was swamped with the holiday redesign... since they've started posting new plans I thought this one would be up by now...
BenStrano?
Hi.
From reading the comments it looks like plans will be a little longer. With the risk of stepping on someones toes the article inferred that mr. Tran's original plans were in metric which is what I'd prefer anyway since I'm in Europe and beeing slightly fractionally challenged at that. Any chance of getting hold of the original measurements?
Is there any update on when we are likely to be able to purchase the plans and cut list?
The store folks are swamped with the website migration and now with the holiday sales. If it was something we (FWW) could post it'd be done.
Hopefully soon,
Ben
Please post those plans!
Plans?
Still no plans?
I guess they are still backed up?
So without the materials and cut list it will be a bit difficult to cut all the tenons, not to say the mortises. Since I intend to try this in mesquite I guess I will wait a while.
user-3933013 , lclement4 , and jimmied43 ,
Sorry about this. The Taunton Store recently got overhauled and it looks like they're backed up. We've been told there should be something there at the end of the week. So hopefully a day or two.
Like jimmied43 said: where are the plans and cut list as indicated on page 34??
I have searched all over the Taunton and Fine Woodworking sites and all I can find is the magazine articles
Jimmied43, you can find the plans on page 32 of FW Tools & Shops Winter 2017 magazine.
Where do I find the materials and cut list?