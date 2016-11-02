A Small, Sturdy Workbench

This workbench design by Eric Tan, who specializes in Ming dynasty furniture, incorporates interlocking joinery to create strong, rigid construction without the need for glue or hardware. There are 28 mortises in the bench, ranging from very simple to fairly complex, combining a stopped mortise and a through-mortise. The bench is heavy, so it works well for handwork like planing, sawing, and chopping. It’s also compact, making it perfect for woodworkers with limited space. Skill Level - Advanced Finished Size – 27 in. deep by 50-1/2 in. wide by 34 in. tall Designer – Eric Tan