Amazing Bed in a Box
This Box-bed was created and designed by Robert MacPherson to fit a rather strange niche.
Medieval re-enactor MacPherson designed this knockdown bed to be used during his extended trips to Pennsic, an annual event that gathers more than 10,000 re-enactors and medieval enthusiasts for two weeks of life in the Middle Ages. It is typical for campers at the event to construct elaborate campsites, knockdown beds and furniture that are easy transport.
The majority of the project is made of select pine; the panels are birch plywood. The finish is semi-gloss polyurethane.
The lock and most of the hinges were hand made out of necessity, as the dimensions MacPherson needed were unavailable. He used 16 gauge steel to form each piece, applying a blue-grey oxide finish with a torch and finishing with polyurethane to prevent corrosion.
“I did use screws to make things easier on myself,” MacPherson admits. While the use of threaded fasteners wasn’t feasible until the late 15th century, he “never intended this to be a pure project. Broadly speaking, this bed-box is to medieval as steampunk is to Victorian.”
According to MacPherson, the most difficult and rewarding part of the build was ensuring that all of the unfolding, interlocking, and movable pieces worked in conjunction. “I have pages of notes, sketches, and a 1/6 scale model,” exclaims MacPherson. “Most of them represent dead ends, but it’s all part and parcel to a prototype.”
MacPherson’s work resulted in a stowable unit that weighs about 100 pounds and can be brought to a medieval camping event, equipped with a futon mattress and unfolded to become a full-sized bed fit for medieval royalty.
MacPherson's Bed-box looks like a standard blanket box from the outside.
As the lid folds back, the inner workings of the box are exposed.
Pulling the handles from the box frees the front face and allows the bed rails to unfold and extend.
The dovetailed slats and central support add rigidity to the support the mattress.
The Box-bed was made to accept a lightweight, portable futon mattress.
Bed in a Box Plans for most bed sizes are available at 3dwoodworkingplans dot com
Bruce
I tried going to the site, but it isn't up anymore...would really like these plans for our lake house
@TomtheObuse. If you purchased the Sketchup file you only require the FREE version of Sketchup to open any >skp file. The free downloads are available at Sketchup.com/downloads.
Note to everyone: The 20% discount offered to Fine Woodworker readers which has been offered for over two years and will be discontinued at the end of Sept. 2015. Thank you to all of those that purchased the plans.
Bruce
3D Woodworking Plans
Great looking project. I just bought the plans for the Queen in a box but one of the files is in .skp format. It's gonna cost another $5 to get an app to open it. Can you do this in Word? Thanks for any help you can give.
Hi All
Just an update o the Bed-in-a-Box plans. There are now plans available for most bed sizes. The California king (original), 2 versions of the queen size, a double or standard size and 2 models of single beds. In addition I have added several other pieces of knock-down style furniture which are great for the medieval camping excursion. 3D Woodworking Plans dot com. (I can't add an actual URL or it will be marked as spam). There are no spaces in the actual web address,
Cheers
Bruce (Wood Chuck)
@james. Thanks the plan was fun to draw. I have added several more medieval pieces now, There is a the original king size bed, a double, and 2 versions of a single bed. Plus I have added a folding table, stool and chair. Should be some fun woodworking!
First, Bruce, great design and construction. Love it.
Second, Scadians in my area have gotten a look at your work and now joiners like me are expected to be just as clever and make more stuff like this. You should feel bad about that.
Now if you'll excuse me I have to go and be clever. I'll be needing more coffee.
Hi Everyone
As promised I have finished the plan for the Bed-In-A-Box. it is available at: http://3dwoodworkingplans.com/bed-in-a-box-098/
I have setup an additional discount code just for followers of Fine Woodworking Enter FWWREADERS at checkout to recieve an additional 20% off the already low price. I would love to see and post pictures on the website for anyone that builds the Bed-In-A-Box.
Happy Holidays and all the best for 2014.
Bruce (Wood Chuck)
You will have to copy and paste the link as I can't post a hyperlink in this comment section.
That is such a cool project. I just about have a set of plans ready to go, I have all of the math worked out so everything will fit back in the box excluding a mattress. I'll post a message when it is ready to go.
Bruce (3dwoodworkingplans.com)
Thank you everyone who shared their interest in this amazing piece of ingenuity.
To answer Mikes8500: Every part, excluding the mattress stows in the box or is part of it.
Unfortunately, Mr. MacPherson is not looking to sell plans or furnish us here at Fine Woodworking with them, but he states that anyone wishing to recreate or re-engineer this bed may do so.
Very awesome bed. There are a lot more pictures at this link. http://www.viralnova.com/not-a-box/ Beautifully thought out project.
Awesome project! I'm assuming the slats and middle divider don't stow in the box?
Also how do those side flaps on the headboard lock?
