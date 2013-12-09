 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Editors Mailbox

Amazing Bed in a Box

By Dillon Ryan Dec 09, 2013
Article Image

MacPherson's Bed-box looks like a standard blanket box from the outside.

This Box-bed was created and designed by Robert MacPherson to fit a rather strange niche.

Medieval re-enactor MacPherson designed this knockdown bed to be used during his extended trips to Pennsic, an annual event that gathers more than 10,000 re-enactors and medieval enthusiasts for two weeks of life in the Middle Ages. It is typical for campers at the event to construct elaborate campsites, knockdown beds and furniture that are easy transport.

The majority of the project is made of select pine; the panels are birch plywood. The finish is semi-gloss polyurethane.

The lock and most of the hinges were hand made out of necessity, as the dimensions MacPherson needed were unavailable. He used 16 gauge steel to form each piece, applying a blue-grey oxide finish with a torch and finishing with polyurethane to prevent corrosion.

“I did use screws to make things easier on myself,” MacPherson admits. While the use of threaded fasteners wasn’t feasible until the late 15th century, he “never intended this to be a pure project. Broadly speaking, this bed-box is to medieval as steampunk is to Victorian.”

According to MacPherson, the most difficult and rewarding part of the build was ensuring that all of the unfolding, interlocking, and movable pieces worked in conjunction. “I have pages of notes, sketches, and a 1/6 scale model,” exclaims MacPherson. “Most of them represent dead ends, but it’s all part and parcel to a prototype.”

MacPherson’s work resulted in a stowable unit that weighs about 100 pounds and can be brought to a medieval camping event, equipped with a futon mattress and unfolded to become a full-sized bed fit for medieval royalty.

As the lid folds back, the inner workings of the box are exposed.

As the lid folds back, the inner workings of the box are exposed.

Pulling the handles from the box frees the front face and allows the bed rails to unfold and extend.

The dovetailed slats and central support add rigidity to the support the mattress.

The Box-bed was made to accept a lightweight, portable futon mattress.

Article Comments

  1. Little Red March 5th

    I will pay someone to make me 2 of these beds in Queen size !! I bought the plans !! I can not make them ! PLEASE contact me !! rdcapp41 at aoldotcom

  2. spends2much January 19th

    better yet-sell them ready made for those of us who aren't too handy.
    Love it!!!!

  3. User avater Wood-Chuck January 14th

    Bed in a Box Plans for most bed sizes are available at 3dwoodworkingplans dot com
    Bruce

  4. danielsheppard December 17th

    Really cool idea and execution. At first I though you added "amazing" just to attract more attention, but when I opened your project I was amazed. Great work.

  5. Txgaeilgesinger December 6th

    Awesome! You could SO sell the plans successfully!...I would purchase a set.

  6. FuzzyRev November 30th

    I too would like to purchase plans when/if they become available. I can picture this in my home right now!!! Awesome!

  7. kalexandera October 1st

    If you don't go into production with this you are missing the opportunity of a lifetime!!! I want one too!

  8. Thecwlsteeles September 20th

    I tried going to the site, but it isn't up anymore...would really like these plans for our lake house

  9. User avater Wood-Chuck September 18th

    @TomtheObuse. If you purchased the Sketchup file you only require the FREE version of Sketchup to open any >skp file. The free downloads are available at Sketchup.com/downloads.

    Note to everyone: The 20% discount offered to Fine Woodworker readers which has been offered for over two years and will be discontinued at the end of Sept. 2015. Thank you to all of those that purchased the plans.

    Bruce
    3D Woodworking Plans

  10. TomtheObtuse September 17th

    Great looking project. I just bought the plans for the Queen in a box but one of the files is in .skp format. It's gonna cost another $5 to get an app to open it. Can you do this in Word? Thanks for any help you can give.

  11. Biggun1969 September 15th

    I would like to see the prints for this and others they look great for camping and when the kids and grandkids come over thanks

  12. Purejax76 September 14th

    Does anyone actually have the plans for this? I'd love to make with with the right things like it shows in the article...

  13. Geophyrd August 11th

    So, did anyone build this?

  14. User avater EzraStacks June 21st

    I agree that it looks much better than a Murphy bed. How much time does it take to prepare the whole ordeal? thank you for the plans, definitely checking them out later

  15. User avater Wood-Chuck June 13th

    Hi All
    Just an update o the Bed-in-a-Box plans. There are now plans available for most bed sizes. The California king (original), 2 versions of the queen size, a double or standard size and 2 models of single beds. In addition I have added several other pieces of knock-down style furniture which are great for the medieval camping excursion. 3D Woodworking Plans dot com. (I can't add an actual URL or it will be marked as spam). There are no spaces in the actual web address,
    Cheers
    Bruce (Wood Chuck)

  16. User avater doogiephotospaz June 1st

    Are the plans for this bed available at all? Tried a few of the links but non of them were valid.

  17. benchdog07 January 24th

    cool idea where are the plans

  18. User avater Wood-Chuck March 17th

    @james. Thanks the plan was fun to draw. I have added several more medieval pieces now, There is a the original king size bed, a double, and 2 versions of a single bed. Plus I have added a folding table, stool and chair. Should be some fun woodworking!

  19. User avater james3one January 31st

    First, Bruce, great design and construction. Love it.

    Second, Scadians in my area have gotten a look at your work and now joiners like me are expected to be just as clever and make more stuff like this. You should feel bad about that.

    Now if you'll excuse me I have to go and be clever. I'll be needing more coffee.

  20. LandMade January 12th

    Am I seeing correctly that the carrying handles on the ends of the box must be removed in order to unfold the unit? No matter, its still very cool.

  21. User avater Wood-Chuck December 25th

    Hi Everyone
    As promised I have finished the plan for the Bed-In-A-Box. it is available at: http://3dwoodworkingplans.com/bed-in-a-box-098/
    I have setup an additional discount code just for followers of Fine Woodworking Enter FWWREADERS at checkout to recieve an additional 20% off the already low price. I would love to see and post pictures on the website for anyone that builds the Bed-In-A-Box.
    Happy Holidays and all the best for 2014.

    Bruce (Wood Chuck)
    You will have to copy and paste the link as I can't post a hyperlink in this comment section.

  22. User avater Wood-Chuck December 22nd

    That is such a cool project. I just about have a set of plans ready to go, I have all of the math worked out so everything will fit back in the box excluding a mattress. I'll post a message when it is ready to go.
    Bruce (3dwoodworkingplans.com)

  23. DRyan December 16th

    Thank you everyone who shared their interest in this amazing piece of ingenuity.

    To answer Mikes8500: Every part, excluding the mattress stows in the box or is part of it.

    Unfortunately, Mr. MacPherson is not looking to sell plans or furnish us here at Fine Woodworking with them, but he states that anyone wishing to recreate or re-engineer this bed may do so.

  24. user-3043205 December 16th

    Very neat the locking with the dovetail slats that are stowed in the closed box. Couldn't be any stronger! Nice job !!

  25. AndreSerrano December 15th

    I also vote to publish that project, it is amazing and I´ll apreciate to build it here in Brazil.

  26. delmer December 15th

    Yes! Another vote to publish a detailed article either in the magazine or online and to make detailed plans available.

  27. lascotty December 15th

    Very Cool, plans would be great. Thank for showing us your bed in a box.

  28. User avater GPolarbear December 14th

    Another vote to publish a detailed article either in the magazine or online and to make detailed plans available. I'd gladly pay for the plans for this work of art! My wife wants one NOW!

  29. drjedmiston December 14th

    Would lo e detalles planas for this project

  30. Chet65 December 14th

    Very awesome bed. There are a lot more pictures at this link. http://www.viralnova.com/not-a-box/ Beautifully thought out project.

  31. ForesthillCA December 14th

    Ingenious! Let's have an article if possible or at least some rough plans.

  32. Mikes8500 December 14th

    Awesome project! I'm assuming the slats and middle divider don't stow in the box?

    Also how do those side flaps on the headboard lock?

  33. henrylm December 14th

  34. rkwayne December 14th

    Fantastic. Beautifully done. I would make this just for the sake of it. Well thought out. FWW MUST publish this!

  35. hkc94501 December 14th

    You should file a patent!

  36. GoBlu December 14th

    another vote for an article with plans I'd be willing to purchase. Makes more sense than a Murphy bed for my situation. Better than abide a bed or futon as well.

  37. kenerv1 December 14th

    FW Editors:
    Remarkable work. Please get this in FW or online in detail and soon.

  38. Dakaman December 14th

    I've seen this bed elsewhere on the web and am pleased to see it show up here. I too would love to see it as a FWW project. I'm guessing that we would need a supplier for the hardware though if that were to happen.

  39. caub December 14th

    That is definitely awesome! The alternative to a Murphy bed came to mind as well. Though my wife would be more likely to come camping more frequently if this was our sleeping arrangements.

    Another request for plans / full article of construction.

    Congrats.

  40. User avater Artex December 12th

    I´m ready to tackle something like this, it´s a most creative project. Would you consider sharing it on a magazine article? This is the kind of stuff we love to see at FWM

  41. gparas December 11th

    Holy crap, that's awesome!

  42. BillRick December 11th

    This would be a great alternative to a Murphy bed in a spare room.
    I would like to see construction details in a feature project.

  43. User avater Dodoak December 10th

    Brilliant. There are some interesting articles on Campaign furniture out there, but this takes the concept to a whole new level. You lost me on the hand made hardware...whew.Really cool.

  44. Woodsmyth1 December 10th

    This is a truly amazing work of art, engineering and craftsmanship! I, too would love to purchase plans. Congratulations on your elegant design.

  45. user-3028833 December 9th

    That's awesome, would you provide plans for download/purchase?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

