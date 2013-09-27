 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Sharpen Your Plane Irons Freehand

Learn how to sharpen plane irons without the aid of a honing guide

By Garrett Hack Sep 27, 2013

Honing guides offer precise repeatability when it comes to sharpening plane irons and chisels, but for professional furniture makers who might refine various blades multiple times a week, freehand honing is a more common method.

 

This skill requires a great deal of muscle memory. If you’re not careful, you could end up inadvertently rounding over the crisp cutting edge you’ve worked so hard to produce. That said, if you can maintain the iron’s bevel perfectly flat atop the stone, freehand sharpening is a super-fast, no-nonsense approach that becomes easier over time. In this short video, furniture maker Garrett Hack offers his tips and techniques for sharpening plane irons freehand, without the aid of a guide.

  1. User avater turnertoo March 11th

    Always amazes me that in the retail world we live in how many gismos, gagets, and versions (some very expensive) there are out there to the same thing and to make something so simple so complicated, thanks Garrett for the reality check.

  2. richeytgr March 11th

    Notice he forward and backward on the stone and he uses a both oil and water on the diamond stone. Any thoughts on that???

  3. BCFred March 11th

    Nice to see a proper way to do it and to see how one can tell if the sharpening is being done well too.

  4. User avater Dan_Hutt March 11th

    Really helpful video. Garrett makes it look easy, and it is.

