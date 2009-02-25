 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
How-To

Joint Strength Test

See which joints performed the best in a stress test

By Thomas McKenna #204–Mar/Apr 2009 Issue

Tom McKenna, Cari Delahanty, Asa Christiana, David Heim, and Gina Eide

We tested 18 popular woodworking joints, pushing them the breaking point at a Rhode Island lab. You may be surprised by which joints are strongest. To see the full results, read Joinery Shootout in FWW #203.

READERS SOUND OFF
READERS SOUND OFF

Article Comments

  1. APenNameAndThatA March 2nd

    Did you test for stiffness as well as for breaking strain? A joint is going to be judged as insufficient when the wood starts to move, not when it breaks. It will start to move with less force, and none of the joint might have gone past the limit of its elasticity yet.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

