Joint Strength Test

Tom McKenna, Cari Delahanty, Asa Christiana, David Heim, and Gina Eide

We tested 18 popular woodworking joints, pushing them the breaking point at a Rhode Island lab. You may be surprised by which joints are strongest. To see the full results, read Joinery Shootout in FWW #203.

READERS SOUND OFF

Read feedback from readers and forum users, and post a comment or share your opinions in the blogs. Read more…