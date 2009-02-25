Joint Strength Test
See which joints performed the best in a stress test
We tested 18 popular woodworking joints, pushing them the breaking point at a Rhode Island lab. You may be surprised by which joints are strongest. To see the full results, read Joinery Shootout in FWW #203.
READERS SOUND OFF
Did you test for stiffness as well as for breaking strain? A joint is going to be judged as insufficient when the wood starts to move, not when it breaks. It will start to move with less force, and none of the joint might have gone past the limit of its elasticity yet.