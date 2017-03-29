 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Free Woodworking Plans

Mid-Century Credenza

Thoughtful details and modern joinery merge in this sleek design

By Libby Schrum #261–May/June 2017 Issue
Article Image

Libby Schrum’s Mid-Century-inspired liquor cabinet is an elegant solution for large and small spaces. It has sliding doors with runners set into the carcase, custom door and drawer pulls, an angular base, and offset reveals that add interesting detail on the top and bottom. The straightforward construction lends itself to using a Festool Domino for the joinery, with simple jigs that make the tool more versatile.

