Duncan Gowdy’s Illustrative Carving

Part furniture maker, part illustrator, Duncan Gowdy's carvings are a signature that makes his work unique

Dec 14, 2016

  1. user-6511740 December 22nd

    Nice work!

  2. User avater jcwnr December 16th

    Oh, I just found another of your vid's
    Behind The Design - Duncan Gowdy concerning his Mt Vernon project in issue 255.

  3. User avater jcwnr December 16th

    Very interesting. I wish it was longer than the seven minutes.

