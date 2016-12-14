Duncan Gowdy’s Illustrative Carving

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox×
The guys talk about tool storage, sharpening stone purchases, and their all-time favorite techniques ... for this week. Plus a great interview with Brian Boggs about design, becoming a pro, and crazy bandsaw techniques.
Nice work!
Oh, I just found another of your vid's
Behind The Design - Duncan Gowdy concerning his Mt Vernon project in issue 255.
Very interesting. I wish it was longer than the seven minutes.