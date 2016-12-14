Duncan Gowdy’s Illustrative Carving

Tool chest with surprise storage This wall-mounted tool chest has space for every conceivable hand tool. Four layers of storage, to be exact: in the deep main doors, on a pair of shallow inner doors,…

5 takes on the tea box When five furniture makers with distinct styles of their own get the same assignment, the result is a lesson in design. We asked Fine Woodworking’s contributing editors to make a…

Turn oak into lace Take a look at the painstaking process that goes into turning one of Pascal Oudet’s wafer-thin disks--from flattening, to turning, to sandblasting.