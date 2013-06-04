 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Projects and Plans

The Essential Tool Chest

Learn what makes this heirloom-quality tool chest tick

By Michael Pekovich Jun 04, 2013

Ed Pirnik, Sue Roman, and Gary Junken

An integral part of the course of instruction for any journeyman cabinetmaker in days of yore, the construction of a tool chest still offers modern woodworkers plenty of opportunities to learn the craft of woodworking, while at the same time filling a need.

 

If your workshop is situated in a garage that’s doing double-duty, a traditional chest allows you to keep your most cherished tools safe, organized, and out of the way when the sedan’s in the garage. A well-built chest is also the mark of a true craftsman.

 

In this short video, Fine Woodworking art director Michael Pekovich offers an overview on his personal chest—how it was constructed, what it stores, and why he laid it out the way he did.

 

To learn how to build your own Tool Chest with Drawers, be sure to catch Pekovich’s article in Fine Woodworking #234.

 

 

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. CHARTER July 15th

    Very nice! I especially like the protruding tenons and pins... Thanks of sharing!

    73 Ely

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Conquering Details in a Tripod Table

SketchUp helps create Tim Killen's full-size templates for a Chippendale classic

Featured Projects & Plans

Display Cabinet on a Stand

Eye-catching details and contrasting woods make this a case to remember

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Shop Storage And Furniture

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial