How to Set Up a Bandsaw

Gina Eide and Lisa Morgan

Despite the fact that it’s an incredibly versatile shop tool, the bandsaw—and its proper set-up—are often poorly-understood by woodworkers. In this video, you’ll learn how to properly set up and fine-tune your bandsaw for perfect rip, resaw, and curved cuts, every time. Michael Fortune tackles a whole host of tips and techniques including:

Bandsaw blade installation

Setting bandsaw blade tracking

Blade guide adjustment

Back bearing adjustment

Bandsaw table set up

Setting your fence for square

Of course, beautiful bandsawing starts with correct installation of the blade. Be sure to catch our soup-to-nuts tutorial on how to change a bandsaw blade for even more information.

