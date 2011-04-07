 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Tools & Materials

How to Set Up a Bandsaw

Furniture maker Michael Fortune shows you how to properly set up your bandsaw for flawless cuts, every time

By Michael Fortune Apr 07, 2011

Gina Eide and Lisa Morgan

Despite the fact that it’s an incredibly versatile shop tool, the bandsaw—and its proper set-up—are often poorly-understood by woodworkers. In this video, you’ll learn how to properly set up and fine-tune your bandsaw for perfect rip, resaw, and curved cuts, every time. Michael Fortune tackles a whole host of tips and techniques including:

  • Bandsaw blade installation
  • Setting bandsaw blade tracking
  • Blade guide adjustment
  • Back bearing adjustment
  • Bandsaw table set up
  • Setting your fence for square

Of course, beautiful bandsawing starts with correct installation of the blade. Be sure to catch our soup-to-nuts tutorial on how to change a bandsaw blade for even more information.

Get more about Bandsaws from FineWoodworking.com:

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-4880951 October 10th

    Great video. On another video it said set the gullet bottom to the high point on the wheel to prevent wander. Which is correct?

  2. user-4702816 December 9th

    Nice Video!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Ep 8: Curved Inlay

In this episode, Kevin inlays the curved banding and finishes off the straight sections of the main panel

Featured Projects & Plans

Build a Thoroughbred Shaving Horse

This simple, elegant shaving horse is a hybrid of two designs by two of Tim Manney’s mentors, Curtis Buchanan and Carl Swensson

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Machinery

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial