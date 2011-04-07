How to Set Up a Bandsaw
Furniture maker Michael Fortune shows you how to properly set up your bandsaw for flawless cuts, every time
Despite the fact that it’s an incredibly versatile shop tool, the bandsaw—and its proper set-up—are often poorly-understood by woodworkers. In this video, you’ll learn how to properly set up and fine-tune your bandsaw for perfect rip, resaw, and curved cuts, every time. Michael Fortune tackles a whole host of tips and techniques including:
- Bandsaw blade installation
- Setting bandsaw blade tracking
- Blade guide adjustment
- Back bearing adjustment
- Bandsaw table set up
- Setting your fence for square
Of course, beautiful bandsawing starts with correct installation of the blade. Be sure to catch our soup-to-nuts tutorial on how to change a bandsaw blade for even more information.
Great video. On another video it said set the gullet bottom to the high point on the wheel to prevent wander. Which is correct?
Nice Video!