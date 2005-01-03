Ebonizing White Oak

Gary Junken

There are several options for staining wood black, but if you are working with a wood such as white oak or walnut you might consider the “ebonizing” technique described in this video. All it takes is a few supplies available at your local hardware or grocery store, including white vinegar and steel wool. The homebrew solution reacts with tannins in wood and causes it to turn black while still revealing the wood grain. As the name suggests, it produces an ebony-like color that can be a suitable alternative to authentic ebony. Find tips for mixing the solution and applying the stain in this video with Matt Berger, an amateur woodworker and FineWoodworking.com contributor.