Ebonizing White Oak

Stain wood black with this homemade solution

By Matt Berger Jan 03, 2005

Gary Junken

There are several options for staining wood black, but if you are working with a wood such as white oak or walnut you might consider the “ebonizing” technique described in this video. All it takes is a few supplies available at your local hardware or grocery store, including white vinegar and steel wool. The homebrew solution reacts with tannins in wood and causes it to turn black while still revealing the wood grain. As the name suggests, it produces an ebony-like color that can be a suitable alternative to authentic ebony. Find tips for mixing the solution and applying the stain in this video with Matt Berger, an amateur woodworker and FineWoodworking.com contributor.

Article Comments

  Woodshedding July 29th

    If you are using a wood that has less natural tanins, or, if you want to get a darker tone, you can pretreat the wood by making a VERY concentrated solution of ordinary tea. I use a half dozen bags in a cup and let it steep for a while. Paint it on, let it dry and then apply the iron vinegar mixture.

