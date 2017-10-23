 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Tools & Materials

Safety Lesson: Cutting curved pieces on the bandsaw

Because a bandsaw cuts downward it can be quite dangerous when the part is curved

By Todd Bradlee Oct 23, 2017
Article Image
Exploit blade’s motion to improve control: The blade forces the workpiece onto the table. Keep the point of contact right in front of the blade, and the downward force will help steady the workpiece.

The bandsaw is a tremendously versatile tool that can be used to rip lumber, resaw a thick board into two or more thin ones, and cut joinery. It performs all these tasks extremely well, but they are secondary its ability to cut curves. Cut an arc on the bottom edge of a table apron? No problem. Turn a square blank in to a circle? Done. It can even be used to cut a furniture part that’s already curved, like tapering the thickness of a table leg that’s convex on the front and concave on the back.

However, because a bandsaw cuts downward, the blade pushes/pulls the workpiece onto the table. This is no problem, and actually beneficial when the part is flat, like a table apron, but it can be quite dangerous when the part is curved. If the part is off the table where it’s being cut, the blade will most likely violently push down the part. To cut a curved part safely, here’s what you must do: Exploit the blade’s motion to improve your control over the part. The blade forces the part onto the table, so if you keep the part’s point of contact with the table right in front of the blade, the blade’s downward rotation will help keep the part on the table and stable. The part can be off the table before and after the cut, just not where it is being cut.

 

For more on power tool safety, check out Todd’s upcoming article in the 2017-2018 Tools & Shops issue.

More on FineWoodworking.com

 

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Ep 8: Curved Inlay

In this episode, Kevin inlays the curved banding and finishes off the straight sections of the main panel

Featured Projects & Plans

Shaker Sewing Stand

Blending two Shaker traditions—furniture and sewing—this small stand has a central post, three dovetailed spider legs, a rectangular top, and two underhung drawers that open from either side

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Machinery

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial