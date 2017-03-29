Newspaper lets miter-clamping cauls snap off after use

I use the time-tested method of gluing angled blocks onto mitered frame pieces, making them easy to clamp tightly. To make the blocks easy to remove, however, I use a wood turner’s trick. I place a layer of newspaper between the cauls and workpieces. Once the miters are glued and dry, instead of sawing and planing off the cauls, it takes only a sharp blow to remove them and a bit of sanding to remove the paper and glue residue.

—Craig Ritchie, Flat Rock, Mich.