Hand-Screw How-To with Bob Van Dyke

Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case Matt enlists the help of NBSS student Grant Burger to tackle the case glue-up, demonstrating not only proper procedure for gluing up and clamping, but the mindset for such a daunting glue-up.

New foot for a toggle clamp When I needed a longer foot for one of my toggle clamps, I came upon this simple solution

Polyurethane Is My Go-to Glue Veteran pro builds a strong case for using this misunderstood adhesive