Hand-Screw How-To with Bob Van Dyke

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox×
Become a member today
Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.Start Your Free Trial
Subscribe to Fine Woodworking
Save up to 56%Subscribe
You can lay out and draw dovetails manually in SketchUp; it’s more like cutting them by hand in the shop. To save time, Dave Richards uses some creative techniques and some ingenious plugins.
Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!Start Your Free Trial
© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.
Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.Start Your Free Trial
Start your subscription today and save up to 56%Subscribe
Log in or create an account to post a comment.Sign up Log in