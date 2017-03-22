Dovetails in SketchUp — the Easy Way

Recently I got the opportunity to create the SketchUp model and plans for the North Bennet Street School Toolbox featured in the video workshop series by Matt Wajda. There are a bunch of dovetails in this project which makes it a challenge in the shop. In SketchUp, with the right tools, they’re a walk in the park. In this video I’ll show you how I cut the dovetails in the case and the dovetails for the back of the drawers.

Now of course you can layout and draw dovetails manually. It’s more like cutting them by hand in the shop. To save myself time, I used the WWX Dovetails extension from Wudworx. I also used Trim and Keep from Jim Foltz which has to be one of my most favorite plugins. Admittedly it only works in the Pro version of SketchUp but it saves huge amounts of time. I use it for every mortise in every project and for many other tasks. In this video, I use it to cut the tails on the drawer sides because it’s fast and saves a little work on the half socket located just above the drawer bottom.

–Dave