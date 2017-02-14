Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second
In this video Matt tackles the tails, starting out with one of the most important aspects of dovetailing, the transfer
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project
January 24, 2017
-
The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout
January 31, 2017
-
Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First
February 7, 2017
-
Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second
February 14, 2017
-
Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails
February 14, 2017
I really like the close-up video approach -- and the nice work. (But it sure confirmed my strong preference for cutting the tails first!)
73
Ep 4 and Ep 5....are exactly the same video.