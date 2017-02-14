 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second

In this video Matt tackles the tails, starting out with one of the most important aspects of dovetailing, the transfer

By Matt Wajda Feb 14, 2017

Videos in the Series

About This Video Workshop

Woodworkers from all over the world come to The North Bennet Street School in Boston to study woodworking. As part of the curriculum, every one of them must make a toolbox. For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, it is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. In this video workshop you'll get a taste of what it’s like… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. CHARTER February 14th

    I really like the close-up video approach -- and the nice work. (But it sure confirmed my strong preference for cutting the tails first!)
    73

  2. User avater David263 February 14th

    Ep 4 and Ep 5....are exactly the same video.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

