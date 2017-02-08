 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Projects and Plans

Arts & Crafts Bed

White-oak bed is loaded with Stickley style and topped off with traditional inlay

By Kevin Rodel #260–Mar/Apr 2017 Issue
Article Image

Designed after a four-post bed by Gustav Stickley, this queen-size version features a Glasgow-style inlay and can be adapted to suit any mattress height. The construction is mortise-and-tenon, the posts are tapered, and the head- and foot-boards are curved. Kevin Rodel made this Arts and Crafts classic in the traditional white oak.

