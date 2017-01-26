FWW Live Hardwood Derby

Fine Woodworking Live is sure to be an exciting weekend. To help add to that excitement we’ve come up with an event that harkens back to our youth, but with a Fine Woodworking twist. We call it the Hardwood Derby. It’s the same thing many of us did as Cub Scouts: buy a kit, design and build a car, and then race it. Since we are high-falutin’ woodworkers, however, we couldn’t possibly limit our wood choice to the piece of pine that comes with the kit. For the Hardwood Derby, you can use any wood you like. Build the car at home, pack it (carefully), and bring it to Fine Woodworking Live. Get creative, and let’s have fun with this!

Derby Rules:

No weight limit

All wood construction

No added weights (no lead or tungsten!)

Width less than 2-1/4 in.

Length less than 7 in.

Must use stock wheels and axles from official BSA Pinewood Derby® car kit

A light sanding and polishing of axles is allowed

No “lathing” of the wheels or weight taken off of them

Open to Fine Woodworking Live attendees

Please put your name somewhere on the car

In addition to the race, each car will have a chance to win a number of design and craftsmanship awards.

Registration: Hardwood Derby registration will be open to the first 64 people who sign up. To sign up, email derby@finewoodworkinglive.com . After the limit has been met, registrants will be placed on a waiting list and will be notified if a spot opens up. There will be an entry fee of $5 will be collected at the door and donated to Cub Scout Pack 140 in Oakville, Conn., who will be providing the track.