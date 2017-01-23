I always thought my calling was doling out driver’s licenses to the masses. I would be the person to decide whether or not a given person could have a license to drive a motor vehicle. I would of course change the process. I suppose the permit process would be the same, but in the end each applicant would have a five minute how-much-common-sense-do-you-have interview with me and a brief driving test (again with me) on city streets and windy country roads, at night, in the driving snow. Because I’d be putting myself in the hands of unlicensed drivers under stressful conditions, I would be wearing a flame-retardant invincibility suit just in case somebody slipped through the common-sense interview. Heck, I still think that’s my calling, but I can’t seem to find the job posting anywhere. Or the invincibility suit.

My professional background, like my neurotic tendencies and educational background, is long and varied. I did my share of waiting on tables, tending bar, lifeguarding. I managed a rental shop at a ski resort; I was a rock climbing guide. I worked in woodworking shops. I taught middle school in the Bronx and at a Quaker school. But now? Now I have arrived!

Ten years ago, I took my degrees in photography and English and my training at the College of the Redwoods and somehow convinced the folks here at Fine Woodworking magazine to give me a job! I work with a small group of amazingly smart, talented, hilarious people in the office. On top of that I get to work with the best woodworkers out there. I collaborate with them on the articles you see, start to finish. I travel all over the country to their shops to photograph them doing what they do best and what they and I are passionate about—fine woodworking.

All this to tell you how lucky I am to have landed this dream job, and I want to share some of what I do. So, going forward, I’m going to give you a few highlights from my travels. And I’ll start with one of my favorite authors to work with, Christian Becksvoort http://www.chbecksvoort.com/, in one of my favorite places to visit, Maine.

At any given moment, the editors here have dozens of balls in the air. We work way ahead of the game and have different articles in different phases of the production process. Though the sewing stand article won’t be on the newsstand until March 2017, I was shooting the photographs early in the summer of 2016. One of the best parts about shooting with Chris, other than the great projects with a seasoned author: a quintessentially stellar summer Maine day, as seen from inside and just outside his shop.

Next on my itinerary, I’m going back to Maine to finish shooting a sleek mid-century liquor cabinet with Libby Schrum.

