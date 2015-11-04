 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
52 boxes, 52 weeks: Another 2 boxes made

By Matthew Kenney Nov 04, 2015
Article Image

Box 30

I’ve made another two boxes since the last time I posted some at Fine Woodworking. This gets me to 31 boxes made. And that means I’ve have just 21 more boxes to go! A friend recently asked me if I was getting tired of making boxes. My answer: “Heck no!” I’m actually getting more excited, because I’ve got some really great boxes planned and I can’t wait to make them.

If you listen to the Shop Talk Live podcast, then you might recall me speaking about box 30. We were discussing our all-time favorite techniques of the week on episode 96, and I explained a routing template I made to rout the circles in the sides of the box. Watch the video version of the podcast to see the jig, and check out my Instagram feed for a few photos of the template in use (first, second). Of course, you can also read more about this box (and box 31) on my blog.

Box 30

Box 31

