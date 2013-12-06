Hone Your Spokeshave Technique

Anatole Burkin and Robin Burkin

Spokeshaves come in a whole host of shapes and sizes, and are used by a variety of craftsmen—from coopers and cabinet-makers, to wheelwrights and pattern-makers. They excel at leaving a glass-smooth, handplaned finish on workpieces with curved edges.

In this short video, furniture-maker Garrett Hack offers tips on how to use a traditional spokeshave, including techniques for starting a cut, proper body position, and more.