Hone Your Spokeshave Technique
Hand tool expert Garrett Hack offers tips on using a traditional spokeshave
Spokeshaves come in a whole host of shapes and sizes, and are used by a variety of craftsmen—from coopers and cabinet-makers, to wheelwrights and pattern-makers. They excel at leaving a glass-smooth, handplaned finish on workpieces with curved edges.
In this short video, furniture-maker Garrett Hack offers tips on how to use a traditional spokeshave, including techniques for starting a cut, proper body position, and more.
Excellent video article Mr Hack, thank you. I can see that in both sharpening my blades and properly developing my technique with my spokeshaves I have quite a way to go to get the fine and full shavings that you get but prevail (and practice) I shall. Thank you for the inspiration