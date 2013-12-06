 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Hone Your Spokeshave Technique

Hand tool expert Garrett Hack offers tips on using a traditional spokeshave

By Garrett Hack Dec 06, 2013

Anatole Burkin and Robin Burkin

Spokeshaves come in a whole host of shapes and sizes, and are used by a variety of craftsmen—from coopers and cabinet-makers, to wheelwrights and pattern-makers. They excel at leaving a glass-smooth, handplaned finish on workpieces with curved edges.

In this short video, furniture-maker Garrett Hack offers tips on how to use a traditional spokeshave, including techniques for starting a cut, proper body position, and more.

Article Comments

  1. Doc14u2 February 4th

    Excellent video article Mr Hack, thank you. I can see that in both sharpening my blades and properly developing my technique with my spokeshaves I have quite a way to go to get the fine and full shavings that you get but prevail (and practice) I shall. Thank you for the inspiration

