8. Finishing
Videos in the Series
Box Making: Introduction
August 7, 2012
1. Resawing
August 7, 2012
2. Grooves and Miters
August 7, 2012
3. Mitered Dovetails
August 7, 2012
4. Top and Bottom Panels
August 7, 2012
5. Assembly and Glue Up
August 7, 2012
6. Hinges and More
August 7, 2012
7. Tight-Fitting Trays
August 7, 2012
8. Finishing
August 7, 2012
Thanks Matt. The hand and power tool jigs were especially helpful. I am inspired to make some boxes that will be good copies of your methods.
Great video Matt. Certainly helps to narrow done some first tool choices to make some nice boxes.