 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Video

8. Finishing

Aug 07, 2012

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×

Videos in the Series

  • Box Making: Introduction

    August 7, 2012

    Two ways to make boxes: Mitered with splines and mitered dovetails.

  • 1. Resawing

    August 7, 2012

    How to get a perfect four-corner match in part one of our video workshop on boxmaking.

  • 2. Grooves and Miters

    August 7, 2012

    A router-table technique for precise miters. Part 2 in our video workshop on box making.

  • 3. Mitered Dovetails

    August 7, 2012

    Test your mettle with a challenging new twist on dovetails. It's part three in our video workshop on box making.

  • 4. Top and Bottom Panels

    August 7, 2012

    How to make floating panels to accommodate seasonal wood movement. It's episode four in our video series on box making.

  • 5. Assembly and Glue Up

    August 7, 2012

    A clamp-free box glue-up method. It's part five in our video workshop on box making.

  • 6. Hinges and More

    August 7, 2012

    How to accurately install hinges and add a shop-made ebony lift in part six of our video workshop on box making.

  • 7. Tight-Fitting Trays

    August 7, 2012

    Learn a safer way to cut small parts in part seven of our video workshop on box making.

  • 8. Finishing

    August 7, 2012

    A tried and true finish for a box. Learn about applying it in the final segment of our video workshop on boxmaking.

X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

About This Video Workshop

In this video workshop, I'll show you step-by-step how to make these two elegant boxes. The mitered box with splines is ideal for a woodworker who is just starting out. The mitered dovetail box is a Master Class technique for a seasoned woodworker who wants to test their skills. Member-only Plan Matt Kenney Watertown, Connecticut I actually taught philosophy before I started working as an editor at Fine Woodworking. I built furniture as a hobby… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. Woodshrink February 4th

    Thanks Matt. The hand and power tool jigs were especially helpful. I am inspired to make some boxes that will be good copies of your methods.

  2. user-6715544 January 30th

    Great video Matt. Certainly helps to narrow done some first tool choices to make some nice boxes.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

reaxx-2.1

Is this the last Reaxx Tablesaw in the US?

The U.S. International Trade Commission's new ruling might be the final nail in the coffin for Bosch's Reaxx tablesaw

Featured Projects & Plans

011257058_japanese-toolbox

Hand-Built Home for Hand Tools

Cut nails and a clever lid clinch a traditional Japanese toolbox

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial