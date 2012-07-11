Sign in or become a member to access this story
Finger Joint Box-Part II
Videos in the Series
Introduction: Basic Box-Making
July 11, 2012
Resawing
July 11, 2012
How to Cut Mitered Sides
July 11, 2012
Build a Simple Walnut Box
July 11, 2012
Keyed Miter Joints-Part I
July 11, 2012
Keyed Miter Joints-Part II
July 11, 2012
Finger Joint Box Part I
July 11, 2012
Finger Joint Box-Part II
July 11, 2012
Hidden Spline Joints
July 11, 2012
Finishing Your Boxes
July 11, 2012
Mounting External Hinges
July 11, 2012
Mortised Brass Hinges
July 11, 2012
Custom Leather Hinges
July 11, 2012
Shopmade Wooden Hinges
July 11, 2012
Dividers and Trays
July 11, 2012
Thank you for this great video series which i've watched several times. How do you secure the dividers to the box? Seems a bit flimsy to just fit them in without any support.