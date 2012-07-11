 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Finger Joint Box-Part II

Jul 11, 2012

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×

Videos in the Series

  • Introduction: Basic Box-Making

    July 11, 2012

    Get an overview of Stowe's background and learn why box building can hone the skills of any woodworker.

  • Resawing

    July 11, 2012

    Learn how to properly select wood for box making. Plus, learn Stowe's techniques for resawing on the tablesaw.

  • How to Cut Mitered Sides

    July 11, 2012

    Learn how to build an use a tablesaw sled specially built for cutting mitered edges.

  • Build a Simple Walnut Box

    July 11, 2012

    Learn how Stowe uses simple packing tape instead of pricey clamps, when gluing-up his boxes.

  • Keyed Miter Joints-Part I

    July 11, 2012

    Learn a how to build a simple tablesaw sled that delivers beautiful keyed miter joints.

  • Keyed Miter Joints-Part II

    July 11, 2012

    Glue-up your keyed miter joints and learn how to handle a variety of box lids.

  • Finger Joint Box Part I

    July 11, 2012

    Learn how to build a simple tablesaw jig for beautiful finger joint boxes.

  • Finger Joint Box-Part II

    July 11, 2012

    Glue-up, sand, and prep your finger-jointed box for a simple sliding top.

  • Hidden Spline Joints

    July 11, 2012

    Hidden splines offer super-strength to mitered box joints. Learn how to build a simple jig that easily handles this often tricky maneuver.

  • Finishing Your Boxes

    July 11, 2012

    Learn how to apply a Danish oil finish that pops the grain, protects the surface, and beautifies your box.

  • Mounting External Hinges

    July 11, 2012

    Tips for installing quality external hinges that open easily, without binding.

  • Mortised Brass Hinges

    July 11, 2012

    Learn how to easily install mortised brass hinges using a story stick on your router table.

  • Custom Leather Hinges

    July 11, 2012

    Create your own custom leather hinges that set your boxes apart from all the others.

  • Shopmade Wooden Hinges

    July 11, 2012

    Learn how to build precise wooden hinges that function just as flawlessly as store-bought models.

  • Dividers and Trays

    July 11, 2012

    Get tips on how to embellish the inside of your box with dividers and trays.

X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

About This Video Workshop

Also available on DVD In this video workshop, Doug Stowe takes the art of box making and turns it into the perfect project for any woodworker interested in developing technique and experimenting with design. Doug Stowe Eureka Springs, Arkansas Stowe has been a self-employed furniture and box maker since 1976. He is the author of five woodworking books including Taunton's Complete Illustrated Guide to Box Making. Doug Teaches box making to adults at various woodworking… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. shasbro February 21st

    Thank you for this great video series which i've watched several times. How do you secure the dividers to the box? Seems a bit flimsy to just fit them in without any support.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

ep-5-wp

Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails

Bringing the case dovetails to a close, Matt shows you how he creeps up to the perfect dovetail fit using a method he calls "chasing the smudge"

Featured Projects & Plans

011251032_shaker-workbench

Shaker Workbench

  With a stout base, thick top, and abundant tool storage, this is one bench you’ll never outgrow

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial