Have a design question? Ask it here.

Get answers to your design questions. Post them to this blog for a chance to get an answer from one of our experts.

Designing attractive furniture isn’t easy, so it’s natural that woodworkers (myself included) get stumped every now and then. Right now, I’m having trouble deciding which boards to use for a bank of small drawers. The bank is about 14 in. high, but all of my Madrone boards are around 9 in. wide and too thin to resaw. I’ll end up picking the brain of our art director, Mike Pekovich. With his help, I’m sure I figure out the best solution. And that got me to thinking: Why not offer more design help to our readers? Here’s what I can do. Post your questions in the comments section below. I’ll look them over and do what I can to help. My hope is to find several that I can send out to our experts (like Michael Fortune, Mike Pekovich, Chris Becksvoort, and Garrett Hack) for answers. I’ll then use the question and answer in the Q&A section of Fine Woodworking. So give us your best questions! Here’s an example of a past design question that was answered in the magazine.