Free Plan: Arts-and-Crafts Inspired Chair

Inspired by the Arts & Crafts movement, Rex Alexander built this set of dining chairs with rush seats and vertical slats on both the sides and back. Detailed project plans clarify all 35 parts. Alexander has a very smart approach to construction, moving from building the prototype to milling the parts, and cutting the joinery. He uses jigs to ensure consistancy and precision. He also tells how to fine-tune and dry-fit the parts and how he finished the chairs with Sam Maloof’s three-part finish. You can also learn how to weave the rush seat.

This set of chairs draws on the designs of some of the greats in the Arts & Crafts period, Greene & Greene, Rocroft, Stickley, and Wright.

CLICK HERE to download the free PDF article and woodworking plan for Alexander's chair.

