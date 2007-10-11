 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Get the Most from Your Planer

Expert techniques to make a planer cut safely and smoothly while avoiding snipe and tearout

By Roland Johnson #194–Nov/Dec 2007 Issue

Gina Eide and Michael Dobsevage

A thickness planer is an essential shop machine to smooth and flatten boards. Learn how to use a benchtop planer at maximum capacity with tips from this comprehensive video. Roland Johnson covers safety, setup, and mechanics. He details how to read wood grain to minimize tearout and shares lessons on avoiding snipe.

Article Comments

  1. Zolton June 17th

    Rollie,

    Can you address what I have heard referred to as 'chip dent' or 'chip beat'? I think it has to do with chips following the cutterhead around, getting caught under the infeed roller and then being pressed into the board's face. I have the same DeWalt planer you are working with in the video, and with either my cyclone dust collector attached or with the planer's fan blowing the chips out freely, I still get chip dent.

    Zolton

