Get the Most from Your Planer
Expert techniques to make a planer cut safely and smoothly while avoiding snipe and tearout
A thickness planer is an essential shop machine to smooth and flatten boards. Learn how to use a benchtop planer at maximum capacity with tips from this comprehensive video. Roland Johnson covers safety, setup, and mechanics. He details how to read wood grain to minimize tearout and shares lessons on avoiding snipe.
Rollie,
Can you address what I have heard referred to as 'chip dent' or 'chip beat'? I think it has to do with chips following the cutterhead around, getting caught under the infeed roller and then being pressed into the board's face. I have the same DeWalt planer you are working with in the video, and with either my cyclone dust collector attached or with the planer's fan blowing the chips out freely, I still get chip dent.
Zolton