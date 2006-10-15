Details of a Huntboard

Tom McKenna and Michael Dobsevage

Noted woodworking instructor and furniture maker Garrett Hack discusses the design and construction details of his updated huntboard, featured in his companion article from Fine Woodworking magazine. Hack explains how he balanced wood movement with visual appeal to build the sturdy carcase; and how he designed the doors and drawers to be stable yet attractive. Plans and building instruction are included in Garrett’s companion article.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.