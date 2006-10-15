 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Projects and Plans

Details of a Huntboard

Take a tour of this updated classic for an insider's look at its construction and design details

By Garrett Hack #187–Nov/Dec 2006 Issue

Tom McKenna and Michael Dobsevage

Noted woodworking instructor and furniture maker Garrett Hack discusses the design and construction details of his updated huntboard, featured in his companion article from Fine Woodworking magazine. Hack explains how he balanced wood movement with visual appeal to build the sturdy carcase; and how he designed the doors and drawers to be stable yet attractive. Plans and building instruction are included in Garrett’s companion article.

Article Comments

  1. user-223375 October 6th

    I purchased plans from Taunton Press for this project years ago and I'm finally ready to build it. I've emailed Taunton Press twice in the past 2 months requesting:
    detailed building and assembly instructions and
    detailed cut list
    which were not with the other paper plans and diagrams.
    I still have not heard from them and would appreciate those items.
    Thanks,
    Bill Monteforte
    425-330-6144
    5409 Doon Way
    Anacortes, WA 98221
    Fine Woodworking subscriber since 1992!

