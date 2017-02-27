 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Gallery

Cobra arm chair-CH 51

By YCR, member Feb 27, 2017
Article Image

Material:Black walnut

Size:72cmx70cmx88cm

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-6412824 May 28th

    Splendid. These beautiful lines look so inviting I can imagine how it might feel to sit in it. Well done! I'm inspired.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

stopblock-tom-wp

Clever stop block for crosscutting on the tablesaw

In this video, FWW editor Tom McKenna shows you a magnetic stop block that is placed against the fence making safe crosscuts faster and easier

Featured Projects & Plans

011254072_cedar-garden-bench

Cedar Garden Bench

Quick-to-make, casual seating designed to beat back the elements

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial