Mark a tablesaw blade for its most common height

I use my tablesaw most often to cut 3⁄4-in.-thick stock. To set the blade to the proper height without measuring, I mark both sides of the blade with a Sharpie at table height. Just raise the blade to the optimum height for your average workpiece (the best balance between safety and efficient cutting is to have the bottom of the gullets just above the top of the stock), place the marker on the throat plate, and spin the blade by hand. The mark will work just as well when you are using a crosscut sled.

—David Gleason, Houston, Pa.

Drawing: Dan Thornton

Issue #263 Sep/Oct 2017

Note: Reader Suburbanguy points out in the comments below that the marker shown should be right above the arbor.

